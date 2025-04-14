  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

2025 April 14   14:54

shipping

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

The Oosterweel link project, aimed at completing the R1 Antwerp ring road, has introduced the world’s first fully electric excavator, the Liebherr LBX 600 Unplugged, at the Canal Tunnels construction site, according to Jan De Nul's release.

The machine began operations last week, supporting the development of the Canal Tunnels, which, alongside the Scheldt Tunnel and Oosterweel junction, form the final components of the ring road.  

The LBX 600 has a battery capacity of 588 kilowatt hours, sufficient for approximately four hours of operation. It can be recharged in five hours and can function while connected to the main energy grid, allowing continuous work. Compared to a diesel equivalent, the electric excavator eliminates 86,700 kilograms of CO2 and 105.56 kilograms of nitrogen oxides annually, based on 1,000 operating hours.  

At the Canal Tunnels site, the LBX 600 is excavating sludge walls up to 20 meters deep. The process involves digging trenches, replacing soil with support slurry to maintain stability, installing reinforcement, and filling with concrete to create watertight walls. The slurry is recovered during the process.  

The Oosterweel project remains on schedule, with the final tunnel element expected to be immersed by the end of 2025. The Canal Tunnels and Scheldt Tunnel are set to open for vehicular traffic in 2030, while the bicycle tunnel within the Scheldt Tunnel will be accessible from 2028. In Zeebrugge, eight tunnel elements for the Scheldt Tunnel are being prepared for transport to Antwerp. 

Liebherr is a German-Swiss multinational equipment manufacturer founded in 1949 by Hans Liebherr. Headquartered in Bulle, Switzerland, the family-owned company specializes in construction machinery, cranes, mining equipment, and other industrial products.

Topics:

crane

Jan De Nul

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news