  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

2025 April 14   15:13

shipping

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

The CMA CGM Group signed a strategic partnership agreement with October Dry Port (ODP) in Cairo, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Egypt, according to the company's release.

The signing occurred in the presence of H.E. Kamel El Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry.  

CMA CGM will acquire a 35% stake in ODP and enter a management agreement, becoming an operational partner in the logistics and rail platform’s activities and development. The acquisition’s completion depends on customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

ODP, Egypt’s first dry port, operates under a public-private partnership with the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and was funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Operational since November 2023, ODP is located in the New Industrial Area of 6th of October City, connected to Egypt’s seaports, facilitating cargo clearance and reducing port congestion.  

CMA CGM will utilize ODP’s facilities to provide inland transport, customs clearance, and logistics services across Greater Cairo and Upper Egypt.

The group already manages the Tahya Misr terminal at Alexandria Port, inaugurated in June 2023, and will operate a new terminal at Sokhna Port in 2026. CMA CGM plans to offer regular round-trip rail services between Alexandria, Ain Sokhna, and Greater Cairo.  

H.E. Kamel El Wazir stated, “Egypt is open to cooperation with all international companies, including CMA CGM, which has a distinguished strategic partnership with the Egyptian side through its management and operation of the ‘Tahya Misr’ multipurpose terminal at Alexandria Port.”

Founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a French company headquartered in Marseille, operating in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions. Present in 160 countries with 160,000 employees, it is the world’s third-largest container shipping company, serving over 420 ports with a fleet of more than 650 vessels. In 2024, it transported over 23 million TEU containers. Its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, manages 1,000 warehouses and handled 15 million shipments in 2024. CMA CGM AIR CARGO will operate six cargo aircraft by 2025.

Topics:

CMA CGM

logistics

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news