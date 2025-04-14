CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

The CMA CGM Group signed a strategic partnership agreement with October Dry Port (ODP) in Cairo, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Egypt, according to the company's release.

The signing occurred in the presence of H.E. Kamel El Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry.

CMA CGM will acquire a 35% stake in ODP and enter a management agreement, becoming an operational partner in the logistics and rail platform’s activities and development. The acquisition’s completion depends on customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

ODP, Egypt’s first dry port, operates under a public-private partnership with the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and was funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Operational since November 2023, ODP is located in the New Industrial Area of 6th of October City, connected to Egypt’s seaports, facilitating cargo clearance and reducing port congestion.

CMA CGM will utilize ODP’s facilities to provide inland transport, customs clearance, and logistics services across Greater Cairo and Upper Egypt.

The group already manages the Tahya Misr terminal at Alexandria Port, inaugurated in June 2023, and will operate a new terminal at Sokhna Port in 2026. CMA CGM plans to offer regular round-trip rail services between Alexandria, Ain Sokhna, and Greater Cairo.

H.E. Kamel El Wazir stated, “Egypt is open to cooperation with all international companies, including CMA CGM, which has a distinguished strategic partnership with the Egyptian side through its management and operation of the ‘Tahya Misr’ multipurpose terminal at Alexandria Port.”

Founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a French company headquartered in Marseille, operating in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions. Present in 160 countries with 160,000 employees, it is the world’s third-largest container shipping company, serving over 420 ports with a fleet of more than 650 vessels. In 2024, it transported over 23 million TEU containers. Its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, manages 1,000 warehouses and handled 15 million shipments in 2024. CMA CGM AIR CARGO will operate six cargo aircraft by 2025.