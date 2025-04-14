Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was notified at approximately 1:30pm on 14 April 2025 that a Belize-registered dredger, KSE Hitachi, sank while moored off Tuas.

No personnel were reported to be on board at the time of the incident. Port operations remain unaffected, and a navigational broadcast has been issued to advise vessels to avoid the area.

The dredger’s company is arranging for the vessel’s salvage. Three MPA patrol crafts have been deployed to the site to provide assistance. The MPA is investigating the incident.

Established on 2 February 1996, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is tasked with developing Singapore as a global hub port and international maritime center while safeguarding the nation’s strategic maritime interests. The MPA serves as the maritime and port regulator, planner, and promoter of Singapore’s maritime sector.