Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

Queensland-based Seatransport and Houston-based Deployable Energy are working with Lloyd’s Register (LR) to develop nuclear power generation for various applications, including strategic response vessels for remote areas, according to LR's release.

The project utilizes micro modular reactor (MMR) technology, with two to five MMRs, each with a 1MWe capacity, to power a 73-metre amphibious vessel designed for emergency response and disaster relief in remote locations.

The vessel will operate for 8-10 years without refuelling and can supply power to shore grids in affected areas or when docked.

LR is overseeing the programme to ensure compliance with quality, protocol, and safety standards.

Claudene Sharp-Patel, LR’s Global Technical Director, said: “As nuclear technology progresses towards maritime applications, LR is uniquely positioned to help develop these initiatives. We bring our extensive history in maritime and nuclear safety, providing a strong foundation for safe, insurable, and scalable nuclear-powered shipping. Our extensive experience with small modular reactors in the defence sector further demonstrates our commitment to safety and innovation.”

The collaboration was formalized at LR’s recent Australia Advisory Committee Meeting, where Remko Hottentot, LR Commercial Manager – Australasia, signed the agreement with Seatransport and Deployable Energy.

Seatransport Corporation is a Queensland, Australia-based ship design group focused on developing innovative maritime solutions. Led by Chairman Dr. Stuart Ballantyne, the company specializes in creating vessels tailored for specific operational needs, such as emergency response and disaster relief in remote areas.

Deployable Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a technology company dedicated to advancing nuclear energy solutions, with a focus on micro modular reactors (MMRs).

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services group headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a long-standing history in maritime and nuclear safety. LR provides classification, compliance, and advisory services to ensure the safety and performance of maritime and industrial assets.