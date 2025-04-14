  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

2025 April 14   16:45

alternative fuels

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

Queensland-based Seatransport and Houston-based Deployable Energy are working with Lloyd’s Register (LR) to develop nuclear power generation for various applications, including strategic response vessels for remote areas, according to LR's release.

The project utilizes micro modular reactor (MMR) technology, with two to five MMRs, each with a 1MWe capacity, to power a 73-metre amphibious vessel designed for emergency response and disaster relief in remote locations.

The vessel will operate for 8-10 years without refuelling and can supply power to shore grids in affected areas or when docked.  

LR is overseeing the programme to ensure compliance with quality, protocol, and safety standards.

Claudene Sharp-Patel, LR’s Global Technical Director, said: “As nuclear technology progresses towards maritime applications, LR is uniquely positioned to help develop these initiatives. We bring our extensive history in maritime and nuclear safety, providing a strong foundation for safe, insurable, and scalable nuclear-powered shipping. Our extensive experience with small modular reactors in the defence sector further demonstrates our commitment to safety and innovation.”  

The collaboration was formalized at LR’s recent Australia Advisory Committee Meeting, where Remko Hottentot, LR Commercial Manager – Australasia, signed the agreement with Seatransport and Deployable Energy.

Seatransport Corporation is a Queensland, Australia-based ship design group focused on developing innovative maritime solutions. Led by Chairman Dr. Stuart Ballantyne, the company specializes in creating vessels tailored for specific operational needs, such as emergency response and disaster relief in remote areas.

Deployable Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a technology company dedicated to advancing nuclear energy solutions, with a focus on micro modular reactors (MMRs).

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services group headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a long-standing history in maritime and nuclear safety. LR provides classification, compliance, and advisory services to ensure the safety and performance of maritime and industrial assets.

Topics:

LR

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news