  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

2025 April 14   17:00

ports

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

In the first three months of 2025, the terminals at the Freeport of Ventspils processed 2.38 million tons of cargo, a 1.5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024, according to the company's release.

The volume of oil products and ferry-transported cargo rose, while coal volumes declined significantly.  

Igors Udodovs, Deputy CEO of the Freeport of Ventspils, stated: “The conditions in which the port terminals currently have to operate are very difficult. The possibility of attracting cargo is directly affected by geopolitical circumstances, sanctions, and economic instabilities in the markets. We are pleased that the terminals have managed to stabilize the condition and stem the decline. Simultaneously, we are working on moving towards the concept of an energy port with a strong emphasis on renewable energy resources in the broad sense of the word, along with servicing Latvian and Baltic exports and imports.”  

Oil products accounted for the largest cargo volume at 1.3 million tons, with a 79% increase compared to the previous year. Ferry cargo on the Latvia-Sweden route grew by 22%, reflecting stabilization in the Scandinavian market. Coal cargo saw the largest decrease, dropping by 213 thousand tons or 46.5%, partly due to EU sanctions on manganese ore, which affected shared transport logistics.  Other cargo handled included wood products (pellets, chips, timber), agricultural goods (biodiesel, palm and sunflower oils, cereals, malt, rapeseed pellets, bran pellets, peas), liquid chemicals, peat, and additional commodities.  

The Freeport of Ventspils is Latvia’s second-largest port by cargo volume and a major industrial hub. In 2024, Ventspils ranked third among Latvia’s largest cities for production volume and led in per capita production and export. 

Topics:

Ventspils

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news