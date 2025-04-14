  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Norwegian Cruise Line christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

2025 April 14   17:20

shipbuilding

Norwegian Cruise Line christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) held the christening ceremony for its new ship, Norwegian Aqua, at its LEED Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami on April 13, 2025, with over 2,000 guests in attendance, according to the company's release.

The event, led by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet as the ship’s godfather, also included the announcement of development plans for NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas, with new facilities scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.  

NCL President David J. Herrera announced plans to expand Great Stirrup Cay, including an expansive pool area with a dedicated bar and a kids’ splash zone, a new welcome center, and a tram service to improve island accessibility. The enhancements will coincide with the completion of a multi-ship pier in late 2025. Additional features include a Vibe Beach Club for adults, Horizon Park with recreational games, and a relaxation area with hammocks and Tiki-inspired amenities. The company indicated further plans will be revealed later.  

Following the christening, Norwegian Aqua will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, for seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries through August 2025, visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay. From August to October 2025, the ship will offer five- and seven-day Bermuda voyages from New York City. From October 2025 to April 2026, it will return to Miami for seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises, including stops at Great Stirrup Cay. 

Norwegian Cruise Line, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., operates as a global cruise company with a fleet of 20 ships, serving approximately 450 destinations worldwide. Founded in 1966, NCL is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is known for its “Freestyle Cruising” concept, which offers guests flexibility in dining, entertainment, and dress codes. The company owns private island destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, and plans to expand its fleet with 12 additional ships by 2036.

Topics:

Norwegian Cruise Line

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

MAN Energy Solutions secures ME-GI engine orders for container ships in 2025

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news