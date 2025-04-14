Norwegian Cruise Line christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) held the christening ceremony for its new ship, Norwegian Aqua, at its LEED Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami on April 13, 2025, with over 2,000 guests in attendance, according to the company's release.

The event, led by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet as the ship’s godfather, also included the announcement of development plans for NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas, with new facilities scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

NCL President David J. Herrera announced plans to expand Great Stirrup Cay, including an expansive pool area with a dedicated bar and a kids’ splash zone, a new welcome center, and a tram service to improve island accessibility. The enhancements will coincide with the completion of a multi-ship pier in late 2025. Additional features include a Vibe Beach Club for adults, Horizon Park with recreational games, and a relaxation area with hammocks and Tiki-inspired amenities. The company indicated further plans will be revealed later.

Following the christening, Norwegian Aqua will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, for seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries through August 2025, visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay. From August to October 2025, the ship will offer five- and seven-day Bermuda voyages from New York City. From October 2025 to April 2026, it will return to Miami for seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises, including stops at Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Cruise Line, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., operates as a global cruise company with a fleet of 20 ships, serving approximately 450 destinations worldwide. Founded in 1966, NCL is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is known for its “Freestyle Cruising” concept, which offers guests flexibility in dining, entertainment, and dress codes. The company owns private island destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, and plans to expand its fleet with 12 additional ships by 2036.