2025 April 14   18:00

shipbuilding

MAN Energy Solutions secures ME-GI engine orders for container ships in 2025

MAN Energy Solutions has secured orders for eight ME-GI engines for a series of container ships in 2025, replacing single-fuel conventional engines from an unspecified designer.

The orders are split between two Korean shipyards.  Each shipyard will receive 4 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-GI Mk10.5 main engines to power 4 × Ultra Large Container Ship (ULCS) vessels for an undisclosed Asian owner.

A Korean licensee of MAN Energy Solutions will manufacture the engines.  

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a very welcome order that confirms the ME-GI’s strong start to the year. Moreover, we consider it as a strategic win where we had to overcome robust competition before swinging proceedings back in our favour. Looking at the current status of the container segment – and taking its regulatory horizon into consideration – the ME-GI has a markedly superior emission profile. This includes minimal methane slip, compared to conventional engines, which helps it stand out as a leading, future-proof solution.”  

Since its introduction in 2014, the ME-GI engine has received over 900 orders across various marine segments. The container segment accounts for more than 400 engines, followed by gas and liquid tanker vessels with over 225 orders, and car and truck carriers with over 175 orders.  

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The ME-GI continues to confirm its status as the maritime industry’s default, dual-fuel, methane-fuelled engine and is capable of running on LNG, synthetic methane, and bio-methane. Furthermore, the latest Mk10.7 ME-GI generation features increased gas-operating pressures to enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the Diesel-cycle combustion concept employed by ME-GI engines optimises fuel consumption in both gas and fuel-oil modes, thereby improving fuel efficiency without the need for complex and unproven designs. This is particularly advantageous in gas mode, where methane’s flammability characteristics make the use of the Diesel combustion cycle a significant plus.” 

MAN Energy Solutions, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is a global leader in large-bore diesel and gas engines, turbomachinery, and marine propulsion systems. A subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, it focuses on sustainable energy solutions for marine and industrial applications. The company develops dual-fuel engines, such as the ME-GI, to support the maritime industry’s transition to low-emission fuels like LNG, methanol, and ammonia. With a history dating back to 1758, MAN Energy Solutions operates in over 120 countries.

MAN Energy Solutions

