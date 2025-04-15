Port of Long Beach handles 2.5 mln TEUs in Q1 2025

The Port of Long Beach recorded its highest first-quarter cargo volume in 2025, processing 2,535,575 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 26.6% increase from the same period in 2024, according to the company's release.

In March 2025, dockworkers and terminal operators moved 817,457 TEUs, up 25% from March 2024. Imports rose 25.8% to 380,562 TEUs, while exports fell 1% to 104,063 TEUs. Empty containers increased 35% to 332,832 TEUs. This marked the port’s 10th consecutive month of year-over-year cargo growth.

“We are leading the way as the nation’s busiest port by ensuring the fastest, most efficient delivery of cargo from our docks to anywhere in the United States,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero.

For the fiscal year’s first half, starting October 1, 2024, the port moved 5,267,926 TEUs, making it the U.S.’s busiest port over the past six months. In 2024, the Port of Long Beach processed 9.6 million TEUs, ranking as the second-busiest U.S. seaport, while the Port of Los Angeles handled 10.3 million TEUs, ranking first.