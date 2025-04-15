Port of Rotterdam conducts ammonia bunkering pilot

On April 12, 2025, Trammo, OCI, and James Fisher Fendercare conducted an ammonia bunkering pilot between two vessels at a terminal in the Port of Rotterdam.

The pilot involved transferring 800 cubic meters of liquid ammonia at -33 degrees Celsius, completed in approximately 2.5 hours at the Maasvlakte 2 APM terminal.

“This marks an important step in preparing the port for vessels bunkering clean ammonia,” according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority. Ammonia, a carbon-free fuel, releases no CO2 during combustion, with the first ammonia-capable ships expected in 2026 or 2027.

The pilot validated the port’s safety framework for ammonia bunkering, confirming it can be done without ammonia release. OCI, operator of the port’s ammonia terminal, collaborated with Trammo, which supplied two tankers carrying OCI’s ammonia.

James Fisher Fendercare provided equipment and expertise for the ship-to-ship transfer, supported by APM Terminal’s berth. Victrol, a bunker barge operator, contributed bunkering expertise during preparation.

The DCMR Environmental Protection Agency, Rijnmond Safety Region (VRR), and Joint Fire Service (GB) ensured safety compliance.

Rotterdam, the world’s second-largest bunker port, handles about ten million tonnes of fuel annually. The Port of Rotterdam Authority aims to support bunkering of alternative low-carbon fuels.

The pilot used grey ammonia, which has the same chemical properties as clean ammonia. “Looking ahead, clean ammonia (low carbon) is expected to play a key role in the large-scale decarbonisation of shipping,” the authority stated.

The port uses the international Port Readiness Level assessment tool, advancing ammonia bunkering to level 7, enabling project-based operations.

The pilot is part of the European MAGPIE programme, funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020, involving ports, research institutes, and companies.

Trammo, founded in 1965, is a global commodities merchandising and trading company headquartered in New York, USA. It specializes in trading ammonia, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and energy products.

OCI N.V., based in the Netherlands, is a global producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, and ammonia. Established in 2013, it operates production facilities in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. OCI owns and operates the ammonia terminal at the Port of Rotterdam, a key hub for ammonia imports.

James Fisher Fendercare, a subsidiary of James Fisher and Sons plc, is a UK-based marine services provider founded in 1988. It specializes in ship-to-ship transfers, bunkering operations, and fender systems for ports and vessels.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority manages and develops the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port and the world’s second-largest bunker port, handling ten million tonnes of fuel annually.

Victrol is a Dutch bunker barge operator specializing in fuel supply and bunkering services in the Port of Rotterdam and surrounding areas. It provides expertise in safe fuel handling and logistics for maritime operations.

DCMR Environmental Protection Agency: DCMR, based in the Netherlands, is the environmental protection agency for the Rijnmond region, including Rotterdam.

Rijnmond Safety Region is a Dutch public organization responsible for coordinating emergency services, including fire, medical, and disaster response in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond area.