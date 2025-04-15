Aker Arctic to develop B+ icebreaker concept for Finland’s winter navigation needs

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) has contracted Aker Arctic Technology Inc to design a next-generation Baltic Sea assistance icebreaker under the Winter Navigation Motorways of the Sea III (WINMOS III) project, co-financed by the European Union, according to the company's release.

The scope includes initial design, technical evaluations, concept comparison, model tests, and development of the final concept design package, set for completion in early 2026.

To maintain year-round access to Finnish ports, sufficient icebreaking capacity is required. During the 2023–2024 ice winter, the first Finnish icebreaker was deployed to the Bothnian Bay in late November, with the entire fleet operational by late January.

“Tightening energy efficiency requirements will reduce the independent ice-going capability of new commercial vessels and consequently increase the need for icebreaking services also during mild winters. In addition to high operational icebreaking capability, the icebreaker design thus highlights the ability to operate in more dynamic and fragmented ice fields, as well as good seakeeping characteristics and low fuel consumption in open water transit,” said Mika Hovilainen, CEO, Aker Arctic.

The icebreaker, tentatively classified as “B+”, falls between A-class and B-class in size and capability. It is intended for early-season deployment in the Bothnian Bay to assist smaller commercial vessels, with potential relocation to the Bothnian Sea or Gulf of Finland later in the season.

The design phase will evaluate fuel alternatives, machinery configurations, and electric energy storage systems to meet stricter maritime emission targets.

The process begins immediately, with the first phase comparing three concept alternatives for performance, acquisition costs, and lifetime service and maintenance expenses. At least two concepts will undergo model testing.

Aker Arctic Technology Inc, based in Helsinki, Finland, is an independent engineering company specializing in the design, development, and testing of ice-going vessels, icebreakers, offshore marine structures, and port solutions. Aker Arctic operates a private ice model testing facility in Helsinki, supporting both in-house research and external clients.

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, or Väylävirasto, is a government agency under Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications. Responsible for the planning, development, and maintenance of Finland’s transport infrastructure, FTIA oversees roads, railways, and waterways, including winter navigation services like icebreaking. The agency ensures year-round maritime access to Finnish ports, critical for the country’s trade, by managing the state-owned icebreaker fleet and coordinating with regional partners. FTIA also participates in EU-funded projects like WINMOS III to modernize maritime infrastructure.