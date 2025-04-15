Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

Singapore’s marine fuel sales increased in March, totaling 4.47 million metric tons, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The volume marked a 7.8% rise from February, which had recorded a 20-month low, and a 0.5% increase compared to March of the previous year.

The growth was driven by a 14.5% rebound in vessel calls for bunkering, reaching 3,522 calls, and a 12.6% increase in container throughput to 3.74 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Sales of 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grew by 12.9% to 2.33 million tons.

High-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) sales remained steady at 1.62 million tons, while marine gasoil sales rose 6.0% to 333,600 tons. Alternative fuel sales also increased, with marine biofuel volumes reaching 145,000 tons and liquefied natural gas sales rising month-on-month.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport. It oversees the regulation and development of Singapore’s port and maritime sectors, managing port operations, vessel traffic, and bunkering activities.