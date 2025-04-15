  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

2025 April 15   12:59

ports

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

Singapore’s marine fuel sales increased in March, totaling 4.47 million metric tons, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The volume marked a 7.8% rise from February, which had recorded a 20-month low, and a 0.5% increase compared to March of the previous year.  

The growth was driven by a 14.5% rebound in vessel calls for bunkering, reaching 3,522 calls, and a 12.6% increase in container throughput to 3.74 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Sales of 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grew by 12.9% to 2.33 million tons.

High-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) sales remained steady at 1.62 million tons, while marine gasoil sales rose 6.0% to 333,600 tons. Alternative fuel sales also increased, with marine biofuel volumes reaching 145,000 tons and liquefied natural gas sales rising month-on-month. 

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport. It oversees the regulation and development of Singapore’s port and maritime sectors, managing port operations, vessel traffic, and bunkering activities.

Topics:

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

11:10

Aker Arctic to develop B+ icebreaker concept for Finland’s winter navigation needs

10:40

Port of Rotterdam conducts ammonia bunkering pilot

10:19

Port of Long Beach handles 2.5 mln TEUs in Q1 2025

09:00

Eni, YPF agree to assess Vaca Muerta LNG project collaboration

2025 April 14

18:00

MAN Energy Solutions secures ME-GI engine orders for container ships in 2025

17:20

Norwegian Cruise Line christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news