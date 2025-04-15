MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL), based in Visakhapatnam, India, has signed a contract with MAN Energy Solutions for the supply of propulsion packages for five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) being built for the Indian Navy, according to the company's release.

The order includes 10 MAN 20V32/44CR marine engines, each with a power output of 12 MW, along with main reduction gearboxes, shaft generators, bow thrusters, and MAN Alpha Navy CPP systems.

Additionally, two Indian-made shaft generators of 1 Mwe each per ship will be provided, with MAN Energy Solutions India handling all services related to installation and commissioning.

Commodore Hemant Khatri (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, stated: “The selection of MAN Energy Solutions was conducted through a transparent and competitive tender process, ensuring the highest standards of quality and value for this critical project.”

Gaby Hanna, Senior Vice President and Head of Region Middle East at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a substantial order and we are very happy that the Indian Navy has asked us to provide a propulsion package that matches the needs of this demanding application.”

The MAN 32/44CR engines are designed for medium-speed marine diesel applications and are used in fleet-support vessels globally. The propulsion package includes a naval MAN Alpha CP propeller with a hydrodynamic design optimized for efficiency, noise reduction, and cavitation performance, alongside a water-lubricated stern-tube system for reliability and cost efficiency.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited, established in 1941, is a public-sector shipbuilding and ship repair company headquartered in Visakhapatnam, India. Under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, HSL specializes in constructing naval and commercial vessels, including fleet support ships, offshore patrol vessels, and survey ships. The shipyard also undertakes submarine refits and repairs for the Indian Navy. In recent years, HSL has expanded its order book significantly, securing contracts such as the ₹19,000 crore deal for five Fleet Support Ships for the Indian Navy.

MAN Energy Solutions, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is a global leader in advanced engineering solutions for the marine and energy sectors. A subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, the company designs and manufactures large-bore diesel and gas engines, turbo machinery, and propulsion systems for naval, commercial, and industrial applications.