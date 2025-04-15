TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

  1. Home
2025 April 15   13:58

LNG

TotalEnergies has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Energia Natural Dominicana (ENADOM), a joint venture between AES Dominicana and Energas in the Dominican Republic, for the supply of 400,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, according to the company's release.

The agreement, subject to the finalization of Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs), will commence in mid-2027 and extend for 15 years, with pricing indexed to Henry Hub.  

The LNG will support a 470 MW combined-cycle power plant under construction, which will enhance the Dominican Republic’s electricity generation capacity.

The project aims to reduce the country’s reliance on coal and fuel oil by utilizing natural gas.  

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement to answer, alongside AES and its partners, the energy needs of the Dominican Republic. This new contract underscores TotalEnergies' leadership in the LNG sector and our commitment to supporting the island's energy transition. It will be a natural outlet for our US LNG supply which will progressively increase,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies. 

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company engaged in the production and marketing of oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. Employing over 100,000 people, the company operates in approximately 120 countries. It is the world’s third-largest LNG player, managing a global portfolio of 40 million tons per year in 2024 through interests in liquefaction plants worldwide. TotalEnergies maintains an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, trading, and LNG bunkering, with access to over 20 million tons per year of regasification capacity in Europe.

