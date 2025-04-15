  1. Home
2025 April 15   14:18

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

On April 15, 2025, Norsepower and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment (Nantong) Co., Ltd. (CHIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the production, sales, installation, and service of Norsepower Rotor Sails™ in China, according to Norsepower's release.

The agreement leverages Norsepower’s rotor sail factory in Dafeng, China, the first facility globally dedicated to rotor sail manufacturing, alongside its production hub in Poland.

This collaboration aims to meet rising global demand for wind propulsion solutions.  CHIC’s shipbuilding and offshore equipment resources will support the integration of Norsepower Rotor Sails™ into the regional market.

The partnership focuses on providing shipping companies with solutions to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, aligning with International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.  

Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, stated: “This agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding access to wind propulsion solutions in China. By combining Norsepower’s technology leadership with CHIC’s shipbuilding expertise, we are creating a strong foundation for advancing sustainable shipping. We will achieve breakthroughs in both product supply efficiency and application expansion. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring further opportunities together.”  

Zhang Jianxin, Deputy General Manager of CHIC, commented: “We are excited to partner with Norsepower to advance wind propulsion technology. This cooperation will enhance innovation across product design, manufacturing, and business development, ensuring we deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions for the shipping industry.”  

The partnership reflects the increasing regulatory focus on decarbonizing shipping and aims to accelerate the adoption of wind propulsion technologies to support the industry’s low-carbon transition.  

Norsepower Oy Ltd., founded in 2012 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, develops wind propulsion systems for the global maritime industry. The company specializes in Rotor Sails, a modernized version of the Flettner rotor, which uses wind energy to reduce fuel consumption and emissions for ships. Norsepower serves various vessel types, including tankers, bulk carriers, and passenger ships. Its Dafeng, China, factory is the world’s first dedicated rotor sail manufacturing facility, complemented by a production hub in Poland. Norsepower has installed its technology on multiple vessels, accumulating significant operational hours and contributing to emissions reductions. 

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment (Nantong) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Group, is based in Nantong, China. The company operates within the shipbuilding and offshore equipment sectors, providing manufacturing, repair, and engineering services. CHIC leverages COSCO’s extensive resources to support maritime and industrial projects, focusing on advanced equipment and sustainable solutions.

