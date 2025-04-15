  1. Home
2025 April 15   14:45

shipbuilding

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

On April 15, 2025, China Shipbuilding Group delivered a 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership, the largest of its kind globally, setting a new record for China’s dual-fuel containership construction, according to CCTV.

The vessel, designed for the Far East to Europe shipping route, can carry 22,000 tonnes of cargo and accommodate 24,000 containers, with a stacking height equivalent to 25 floors.

Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship offers a range of nearly 20,000 nautical miles on a single voyage.  

Liu Xuedong, deputy general manager of Hudong-Zhonghua Changxing Shipbuilding, stated, “From the start of construction to undocking at the pier, the time has been compressed to 4–5 months, significantly ahead of the original construction cycle. This ship was delivered more than six months early, with cycle control at a leading level in the shipbuilding industry.”  

This delivery is the first of four 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships ordered from China Shipbuilding Group. The group’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding facility in Shanghai is managing a growing order book, with over 20 high-value vessels currently under construction.

The company’s order schedule extends to 2029, with a total order value nearing 140 billion yuan ($19.6 billion).

China Shipbuilding Group, officially known as China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is one of the largest shipbuilding conglomerates in the world, headquartered in Beijing, China. Established in 1999 through the reorganization of China’s shipbuilding industry, CSSC is a state-owned enterprise that designs, builds, and repairs a wide range of vessels, including commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore engineering equipment.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a key subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, based in Shanghai, China. Founded in 2001 through the merger of Hudong Shipyard and Zhonghua Shipyard, it specializes in constructing high-value commercial vessels, such as containerships, LNG carriers, and chemical tankers, as well as naval ships. The company’s Changxing Island shipyard is a major production hub, known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities and efficient construction processes.

