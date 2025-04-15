  1. Home
2025 April 15   15:12

shipbuilding

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

Damen Shipyards Group has entered into an agreement with Arena Offshore A.S., based in Istanbul, for the construction of two Stan Tugs 1606, according to the company's release.

The tugs will be built in Türkiye through the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) program, which provides support to clients worldwide by sharing knowledge and technology for constructing Damen vessels at third-party yards.  

Arena Offshore will construct the Stan Tugs 1606 at its facilities in Istanbul, using Damen’s design and license. The company plans to offer the completed vessels for sale on the market. The Stan Tug 1606 measures 16.76 x 5.94 meters and provides 16 tonnes of bollard pull ahead, suitable for towing, mooring, pushing, and survey operations.  

M. Ömer Ince, owner of Arena Offshore, stated, “It is a great honor and pleasure for us that Damen has chosen and trusted an external company, Arena Offshore, for the building of two Stan Tugs 1606, which is one of its most well-known models. As a reflection of this trust, we are excited to complete the construction of the two units in Istanbul to Damen’s quality and standards.”  

Bram Kouters, Managing Director of Damen Technical Cooperation, said, “We are very pleased that the good experience and collaboration we have had with Arena Offshore has led them to construct their own newbuild Damen designs. It’s also gratifying to see DTC gaining traction in Türkiye. Damen firmly believes that by sharing its designs, knowledge and technology in this way, we can contribute to the construction of higher quality, sustainable vessels all around the world. Additionally, DTC provides economic benefits, giving a boost to local maritime suppliers and widening employment opportunities.” 

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding and engineering company headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Founded in 1927 by Jan and Marinus Damen, it remains a family-owned business. The company operates over 50 shipyards, repair yards, and related facilities worldwide, delivering approximately 150 vessels annually. Damen has built over 5,000 vessels since 1969 and operates in more than 100 countries, providing services such as maintenance, spare parts, training, and technology transfer. 

Arena Offshore A.S. is a Turkish company based in Istanbul, established in 1998. It specializes in vessel brokerage, chartering, and shipbuilding, with a focus on the offshore petroleum industry. The company has delivered over 50 newbuilding vessel programs globally.

