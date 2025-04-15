Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

Iran’s ports handled 234.8 million tons of goods in the Iranian year ending March 2025, according to Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), according to Tehran Times.

The total comprised 82.3 million tons unloaded and 152.5 million tons loaded at northern and southern ports. Oil products accounted for 103 million tons, while non-oil goods totaled 131.8 million tons.

Rasouli stated that oil cargo unloading reached 28.4 million tons, with non-oil cargo unloading at 53.9 million tons. For exports, 74.7 million tons of oil products and 77.9 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded.

Container handling increased to 3.08 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, a 13 percent rise from 2.73 million TEUs in the prior year.

Port operations faced challenges from an energy crisis in late 2024, which caused power outages affecting multiple sectors.

Despite these issues, cargo flow remained steady. Iran continues to invest in port infrastructure to support its role in regional and global trade networks.

The Ports and Maritime Organization is a governmental body under Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, responsible for overseeing the country’s port operations and maritime activities. Established to manage and develop Iran’s commercial and strategic ports, the PMO regulates cargo handling, shipping, and infrastructure projects across northern and southern coastal regions.

The Caspian Port, located in the Anzali Free Zone of Gilan Province, is operated under the Anzali Free Zone Organization, which promotes trade and investment in the region. The port serves as a critical hub for Iran’s northern trade routes, particularly within the International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting Iran to Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. Its integration into Iran’s railway network in June 2024 has boosted its capacity for cargo handling and transit efficiency.

The Port of Shahid Rajaee, located in Hormozgan Province, is Iran’s largest container port and a cornerstone of its maritime logistics, handling approximately 85 percent of the country’s cargo throughput. Operated under the Ports and Maritime Organization, it serves as a primary gateway for imports and exports, specializing in containerized cargo.