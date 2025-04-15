  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

2025 April 15   16:29

ports

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

Iran’s ports handled 234.8 million tons of goods in the Iranian year ending March 2025, according to Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), according to Tehran Times.

The total comprised 82.3 million tons unloaded and 152.5 million tons loaded at northern and southern ports. Oil products accounted for 103 million tons, while non-oil goods totaled 131.8 million tons.

Rasouli stated that oil cargo unloading reached 28.4 million tons, with non-oil cargo unloading at 53.9 million tons. For exports, 74.7 million tons of oil products and 77.9 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded.  

Container handling increased to 3.08 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, a 13 percent rise from 2.73 million TEUs in the prior year.  

Port operations faced challenges from an energy crisis in late 2024, which caused power outages affecting multiple sectors.

Despite these issues, cargo flow remained steady. Iran continues to invest in port infrastructure to support its role in regional and global trade networks. 

The Ports and Maritime Organization is a governmental body under Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, responsible for overseeing the country’s port operations and maritime activities. Established to manage and develop Iran’s commercial and strategic ports, the PMO regulates cargo handling, shipping, and infrastructure projects across northern and southern coastal regions.

The Caspian Port, located in the Anzali Free Zone of Gilan Province, is operated under the Anzali Free Zone Organization, which promotes trade and investment in the region. The port serves as a critical hub for Iran’s northern trade routes, particularly within the International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting Iran to Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. Its integration into Iran’s railway network in June 2024 has boosted its capacity for cargo handling and transit efficiency.

The Port of Shahid Rajaee, located in Hormozgan Province, is Iran’s largest container port and a cornerstone of its maritime logistics, handling approximately 85 percent of the country’s cargo throughput. Operated under the Ports and Maritime Organization, it serves as a primary gateway for imports and exports, specializing in containerized cargo.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:59

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

11:10

Aker Arctic to develop B+ icebreaker concept for Finland’s winter navigation needs

10:40

Port of Rotterdam conducts ammonia bunkering pilot

10:19

Port of Long Beach handles 2.5 mln TEUs in Q1 2025

09:00

Eni, YPF agree to assess Vaca Muerta LNG project collaboration

2025 April 14

18:00

MAN Energy Solutions secures ME-GI engine orders for container ships in 2025

17:20

Norwegian Cruise Line christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news