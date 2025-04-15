US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

The United States Coast Guard (USCG), under the Department of Homeland Security, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to conduct market research on the capabilities of the U.S. and international maritime industry for its Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) acquisition program.

The USCG seeks information on existing icebreaking capable vessels or vessel designs that are either ready for construction or already in production.

The agency is particularly interested in understanding proven execution and build strategies, and the capacity of global shipyards to construct and launch such a vessel within a 36-month timeframe following a contract award.

Responses to this RFI are due by 5:00 PM ET on April 25, 2025. The USCG emphasizes that this is solely for market research and planning purposes and does not constitute a Request for Proposal or guarantee a future contract.

United States Coast Guard (USCG) is one of the five U.S. military services, operating under the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. Established in 1790 as the Revenue-Marine, it is the oldest continuous seagoing service of the U.S. Its missions include maritime safety, security (including law enforcement and counter-terrorism), search and rescue, marine environmental protection, and ice operations.