Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

In Genoa, during the conference 'The new sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping,' organized by the Port Authority, Admiral Pellizzari, the maritime director of Liguria, executed the signing of a new regulation, according to inforMARE.

This regulation governs LNG ship bunkering operations at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, utilizing a dedicated barge.

The operations are mandated to adhere to international standards, including IGC, IGF, and ISO/UNI codes.

Both the barge and the ship under construction must meet specific technical-operational requirements.

Personnel involved are required to possess certified training as per STCW.

The regulation encompasses a risk analysis to determine controlled and safety zones, restricting operations to strictly necessary activities.

It details authorization procedures, operational responsibilities, conditions for extreme weather and sea conditions, active and passive safety measures, and emergency protocols.

Specifically, the regulation prohibits prolonged mooring of the barge, allowing only stops in the roadstead with inert and certified tanks.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding company. Founded in 1780, it is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups. Fincantieri specializes in the design and construction of merchant and naval vessels, including cruise ships, ferries, naval vessels, and offshore platforms.

The Port Authority of Genoa is responsible for the management and administration of the Port of Genoa, one of Italy's largest and most important seaports.

The Liguria Maritime Directorate is a regional branch of the Italian Coast Guard, responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental protection in the Liguria region of Italy.