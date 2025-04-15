Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

On April 15, 2025, Tokyo Kisen Co Ltd, a Japanese operator, received the first of two 26-metre crew transfer vessels (CTVs) designed by Incat Crowther for Japan’s offshore wind energy sector, according to Incat's release.

Built by Cheoy Lee shipyard in China, the first vessel completed sea trials in late 2024. The Class NK catamaran CTVs were developed in collaboration with Tokyo Kisen to meet local regulatory requirements.

Each vessel is designed to initially carry 12 technicians, with the capacity to increase to 24 as Japan’s regulations evolve.

The main deck includes a mess area, two bathrooms, and a storage and change area. A resiliently mounted superstructure ensures technician safety and comfort.

The upper deck features a wheelhouse, a private mess, and a pantry, while the lower decks house two twin cabins, a workshop, and a utility room.

Incat Crowther’s resilient-bow technology reduces impact forces at wind turbine boat landings.

The vessels have a forward deck for cargo, with a deadweight capacity of 35 tonnes, and can reach speeds of 28 knots. They are powered by two Yanmar marine diesel engines and a twin Controllable Pitch Propeller system from Servogear.

Ed Dudson, Incat Crowther’s Managing Director, Europe, stated: “With 48 Incat Crowther-designed CTVs over 25 metres in length either in service or currently under construction, this project will continue to build on Incat Crowther’s successful track record of designing bespoke CTVs for the global offshore wind industry.”

Tokyo Kisen Co Ltd is a Japanese maritime operator specializing in vessel operations for various industries, including offshore energy. Based in Japan, the company has experience in managing and deploying vessels tailored to local regulatory and operational requirements.

Incat Crowther is a global marine design firm headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with additional offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. Established over 40 years ago, the company focuses on designing custom vessels, including crew transfer vessels, ferries, and workboats, with a portfolio of over 700 vessels in service worldwide.