Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

Kim Heng Ltd announced the completion of the Christening Ceremony for the Bridgewater Discovery, a DP2 geotechnical survey vessel rebuilt in 2024.

The vessel measures 76 meters in length with a 20-meter beam and is equipped with a heave-compensated twin tower drilling rig capable of drilling up to 300 meters below the seabed.

It also features soil testing equipment, including WISON-APB-Classic CPT, Seismic CPT, and Geomil Manta 200 seabed CPT systems, a 60-ton knuckle boom crane with man-riding capability, accommodation for up to 59 personnel with a 55m² soil laboratory, a PS Logger for measuring in-situ seismic velocities and geotechnical properties, a Vibrocore system for collecting continuous sediment cores up to 6 meters, and seabed and sub-seabed sampling systems for geotechnical and environmental data collection.

The Bridgewater Discovery is a result of a collaboration between Kim Heng Ltd and Soiltech Engineering Co Ltd Korea (STE), which brings 26 years of experience in soil investigation works. The partnership aims to provide offshore geotechnical investigation services.

Kim Heng Ltd stated that the vessel is now operational and positioned to undertake various geotechnical survey projects.

Kim Heng Ltd is a Singapore-based offshore and marine service provider with over 50 years of experience. The company specializes in engineering, procurement, construction, and installation support across offshore renewable, marine, and oil and gas industries. It operates two shipyards in Singapore at 9 Pandan Crescent and 48 Penjuru Road, with a combined waterfront of 205 meters.

Soiltech Engineering Co Ltd Korea is a Korean company with 26 years of experience in soil investigation works. It focuses on geotechnical survey services, particularly for offshore and nearshore projects. STE operates various survey platforms, including SEP barges, crane barges, pontoons, and onshore drill rigs, and maintains a fully accredited onshore soil laboratory.