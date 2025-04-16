San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

  1. Home
The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) has contracted Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) to design and construct two electric ferries for San Francisco Bay Ferry, with delivery expected in 2025, according to Incat's release.

The ferries, designed to carry 400 passengers and 60 bicycles at speeds up to 25 knots, will operate on routes connecting Oakland, Alameda, Seaplane Lagoon, and Harbor Bay to San Francisco, with the potential to serve additional routes.

The 43-metre vessels will feature four independent azimuth propulsion units from Hydromaster and an electrical integration system from Wartsila, including a scalable energy storage system from Echandia, MCS charging at 5MW, a DC grid, and DC conversion technology.

Charging will occur via electric charging floats, which will also serve as pathways for passenger embarkation and disembarkation.

The main deck will seat 150 passengers, including six wheelchair-accessible spaces, and include a kiosk with bar-style seating, three bathrooms, and bicycle storage.

The upper deck will accommodate 204 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin and 48 in a covered outdoor area, accessible via internal and external staircases.  

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Dan Mace stated: “Incat Crowther is looking forward to partnering with WETA as it enters a new era of low and zero emission public transport. We have a proven track record of designing bespoke low and zero emission ferry and infrastructure solutions for mass public transport operators around the world. We’re looking forward to deploying this experience, as well as our deep understanding of the region’s unique operating conditions on this project to design reliable, emissions-free, low-wash ferries for WETA.”

The vessels will be constructed at NBBB’s Washington shipyard, building on the companies’ history of delivering 29 commercial passenger vessels together. 

Incat Crowther, a global digital shipbuilding company based in Australia, specializes in designing marine vessels, with a focus on low and zero-emission ferries for public transport operators.

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, located in Freeland, Washington, is a U.S. shipyard with a history of constructing commercial and passenger vessels. Established in 1964, NBBB has built ferries, tugboats, and other specialized craft.  

Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) is a public transit agency responsible for operating and expanding ferry services across the San Francisco Bay under the San Francisco Bay Ferry brand. Established by California legislation in 2007, WETA manages routes connecting cities such as San Francisco, Oakland, Alameda, and Vallejo.

