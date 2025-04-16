  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

2025 April 16   10:36

shipping

Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

Skretting has signed a 15-year agreement with Vertom and Strand Shipping for the lease of four diesel-electric vessels, according to the company's release.

The collaboration focuses on importing raw materials for Skretting’s supply chain while reducing environmental impact.  

The partnership involves the construction of four vessels, most scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Vertom will oversee the building process, while Strand Shipping will manage daily operations. The vessels feature energy-efficient hulls and a diesel-electric, multi-fuel propulsion system, expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by approximately 30% compared to conventional systems.

Additional features include biofuel capabilities, shore-power connections, and, where feasible, wind-assisted propulsion systems, alongside other decarbonization measures.  

Over the past year, Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping, with support from logistics partner Kuehne + Nagel, have developed this solution to meet environmental and performance standards.

“This 15-year partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence,” the companies stated in a joint release. The agreement builds on prior cooperation among the partners. 

Skretting  Skretting, a subsidiary of Nutreco and owned by SHV, specializes in nutritional solutions for the aquaculture industry. Based in Stavanger, Norway, it operates production facilities in 18 countries, producing over 3 million tons of feed annually for more than 60 species.

Vertom Group, headquartered in Rhoon, Netherlands, provides maritime services and sea transport. With over 50 years of experience, it operates a fleet of more than 100 vessels. Vertom offers services including shipping and trading, port agencies, freight forwarding, tanker chartering, and liner services.

Established in 1988, Strand Shipping is a Norwegian company focused on shipbroking and agency services, with a strong presence in Scandinavia. Based in Mo i Rana, it operates a fleet of approximately 20 vessels ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 DWT. The company provides ship clearance services across Norwegian ports, has an office in Bergen.

Kuehne + Nagel, a global logistics provider headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, offers supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, contract logistics, and integrated services. Founded in 1890, it operates in over 100 countries, supporting industries with customized logistics strategies.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

10:03

San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

09:23

Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

2025 April 15

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:59

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news