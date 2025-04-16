Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

Skretting has signed a 15-year agreement with Vertom and Strand Shipping for the lease of four diesel-electric vessels, according to the company's release.

The collaboration focuses on importing raw materials for Skretting’s supply chain while reducing environmental impact.

The partnership involves the construction of four vessels, most scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Vertom will oversee the building process, while Strand Shipping will manage daily operations. The vessels feature energy-efficient hulls and a diesel-electric, multi-fuel propulsion system, expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by approximately 30% compared to conventional systems.

Additional features include biofuel capabilities, shore-power connections, and, where feasible, wind-assisted propulsion systems, alongside other decarbonization measures.

Over the past year, Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping, with support from logistics partner Kuehne + Nagel, have developed this solution to meet environmental and performance standards.

“This 15-year partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence,” the companies stated in a joint release. The agreement builds on prior cooperation among the partners.

Skretting Skretting, a subsidiary of Nutreco and owned by SHV, specializes in nutritional solutions for the aquaculture industry. Based in Stavanger, Norway, it operates production facilities in 18 countries, producing over 3 million tons of feed annually for more than 60 species.

Vertom Group, headquartered in Rhoon, Netherlands, provides maritime services and sea transport. With over 50 years of experience, it operates a fleet of more than 100 vessels. Vertom offers services including shipping and trading, port agencies, freight forwarding, tanker chartering, and liner services.

Established in 1988, Strand Shipping is a Norwegian company focused on shipbroking and agency services, with a strong presence in Scandinavia. Based in Mo i Rana, it operates a fleet of approximately 20 vessels ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 DWT. The company provides ship clearance services across Norwegian ports, has an office in Bergen.

Kuehne + Nagel, a global logistics provider headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, offers supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, contract logistics, and integrated services. Founded in 1890, it operates in over 100 countries, supporting industries with customized logistics strategies.