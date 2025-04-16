Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

Pilbara Ports reported a total monthly throughput of 69.5 million tonnes (Mt) for March 2025, marking a 3% increase compared to March 2024.​

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 51.5 Mt, of which 65.6 Mt was iron ore exports. This represents a 2% increase in total throughput compared to March 2024.​ Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totaled 171,000 tonnes, an increase of 4% compared to March 2024.​

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 15.7 Mt, a 1% decrease from March 2024.​ Imports through the Port of Dampier totaled 93,000 tonnes, a decrease of 23% from March 2024.​

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations, and proponent needs.​

Pilbara Ports Authority is a Western Australian government trading enterprise responsible for managing and operating several ports in the Pilbara region, including Port Hedland and Dampier. These ports are critical for the export of bulk commodities, particularly iron ore and liquefied natural gas (LNG).​