WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

WinGD, a Swiss marine power company, has secured a project to integrate hybrid power and energy systems on four 136,000 DWT wind-assisted tankers being built for Union Maritime Limited (UML), according to the company's release.

The vessels are under construction at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co.

WinGD's X-EL Integrated Energy solution will be deployed with wind-assisted propulsion systems to optimize energy use.

The system will configure a shaft generator for the main engines, coupled with the WinGD X-EL energy management system.

According to Stefan Goranov, Head of Integrated Energy Solutions at WinGD, "To maximize the energy savings from wind-assisted propulsion, operators need an energy management system that can optimize engine and electrical power in response to the available wind power."

Bhuvnesh Dogra, Head of Technical at Union Maritime Limited, stated, "Our ambition is to build the most energy-efficient vessels on the market, and we believe wind-assisted propulsion is a key element in achieving that."

WinGD is a Swiss marine power company that specializes in sustainable energy systems for the maritime industry. With a history dating back to 1893, WinGD is a leading provider of two-stroke low-speed engines and hybrid energy solutions. The company is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Union Maritime Limited is a shipping company that operates a fleet of vessels. UML has placed an order for four 136,000 DWT wind-assisted tankers, which will be built at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. The company aims to build the most energy-efficient vessels on the market.