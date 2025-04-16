  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

2025 April 16   12:41

ports

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. (ThPA S.A.), operator of the Port of Thessaloniki, announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024, following the Board of Directors' approval of the Annual Financial Report on April 15, 2025.​  

The company reported record revenues of €100.7 million, a 17% increase from €85.9 million in 2023.

This growth was driven by higher revenues across all main sectors: Container Terminal revenues rose by €11.5 million (+19%), Conventional Cargo Terminal by €2.9 million (+14%), Passenger Traffic by €0.5 million (+54%), and Real Estate by €0.3 million (+7%).​  Operational performance also improved, with Container Terminal throughput reaching 566,000 TEUs, up by 46,000 TEUs (+9%) year-over-year.

Conventional Cargo volumes increased to 3.2 million tons, a rise of 250,000 tons (+9%). Cruise calls totaled 81 vessels, up from 68 in the previous year (+19%), with total passengers at 125,000, an increase of 64,000 passengers (+105%).​  

Gross profits reached €47.1 million, up €9.5 million (+25%) compared to 2023. EBITDA stood at €42.6 million, reflecting a growth of €8.6 million (+25%), with an EBITDA margin of 42%, up by 3 percentage points. Earnings before taxes were €36.3 million, an increase of €9.9 million (+37%), while net earnings after taxes improved to €28 million, up €8 million (+38%). Earnings per share were approximately €2.78.​  

The company plans to propose a total dividend of €2 per share, a 54% increase from the previous year's €1.3 per share, subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2025.​  Total capital expenditure for the year amounted to €6.3 million. The Group's financial liquidity remained strong, with total cash, cash equivalents, and financial assets reaching €123 million, including €76.4 million in term deposits exceeding three months, reflecting an increase of €28 million from the previous year.​  

Executive Chairman Athanasios Liagkos stated: "2024 was another record year for ThPA S.A., as the Company’s performance was significantly enhanced in almost all sectors of its activities. This fact is confirmation of the consistent implementation of our long-term business and investment plan, which aims to promote and reinforce the role of the Port of Thessaloniki in Southeastern Europe. The Port of Thessaloniki is now entering a new development trajectory, following the recent issuance of the Presidential Decree approving the Master Plan of ThPA S.A. The approval of the Master Plan is an important milestone in the development of ThPA S.A., as it allows the Company to proceed with the implementation of investments that enhance the prospects and competitiveness of the Port, including the launch of the flagship project for the expansion of Pier 6, which is expected to enter the implementation phase soon, following the receipt of the necessary permits and approvals for the construction. This investment significantly upgrades the international position of the Port of Thessaloniki, directly and indirectly supports the creation of new jobs, enhances the further development of the wider port community, and offers multiplier benefits to the economy and society, both locally and nationally. At ThPA S.A., we continue to dynamically implement our plan with a long-term perspective and a focus on creating meaningful impact for all our stakeholders."​ 

Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. (ThPA S.A.) is the operator of the Port of Thessaloniki, a key logistics hub in Southeastern Europe. The company provides intermodal transport and logistics solutions, serving the Balkans and broader Southeast, Central, and Eastern European regions.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

10:36

Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

10:03

San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

09:23

Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

2025 April 15

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:59

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news