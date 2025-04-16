  1. Home
2025 April 16   13:12

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

HD Hyundai Mipo, a shipbuilding division subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, held a launching ceremony on April 16 at its Ulsan headquarters to celebrate the unveiling of a 22,000 cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier, which has been identified as the world's largest of its kind.

This vessel marks the first of four such advanced carriers that have been ordered by Capital Clean Energy Carrier, a shipping company based in Greece, from HD Hyundai.    

The newly launched ship has dimensions, measuring 159.9 meters in length, 27.4 meters in width, and 17.8 meters in height. Following the completion of essential outfitting procedures and rigorous trial runs, the vessel is anticipated to be ready for delivery by the end of the current year.

A crucial aspect of its design is the inclusion of three ‘Bi-Lobe’ storage tanks. These specialized tanks are engineered to maintain an extremely low-temperature environment, approximately minus 55 degrees Celsius. This capability is essential for ensuring the stable transportation of a variety of liquefied gas cargoes, which, in addition to liquefied carbon dioxide, includes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia (NH₃).   

The vessel is also equipped with several eco-friendly features, including shore power supply systems, which in this case is specified as a 2,500 kW land-based power supply unit , and nitrogen oxide reduction devices.

Furthermore, the ship incorporates ice-resistant design technology, classified as Ice Class 1C.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers placed an order for four of these substantial 22,000 cbm LCO2 carriers from HD Hyundai Mipo between July 2023 and January 2024. The construction of this first vessel commenced in August 2024. The delivery of all four vessels is currently scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2026. Notably, the first vessel is expected to be named Active, with its sister ships to be named Amadeus, Alkimos, and Athenian.    

The vessel incorporates a low-pressure design and utilizes LCO2 bi-lobe tanks, a novel approach in this sector, to optimize the capacity for carrying cargo. This design allows the vessel to transport its cargo at a pressure of around 7 barg, providing a 2-barg safety margin.

In a related development, Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) announced in June 2024 a further strategic investment of $756 million in a fleet of ten LCO2 and LPG/ammonia carriers, with deliveries anticipated between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. These additional vessels are being constructed at shipyards in both South Korea and China.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is South Korean shipbuilder with a specialization in the construction of medium-sized vessels, encompassing product carriers, chemical tankers, and container ships.

Capital Clean Energy Carrier is a Greek shipping company with a specific focus on the transportation of liquefied gases, with a particular emphasis on clean energy solutions such as liquefied carbon dioxide. The company operates as part of the Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. group, a well-established entity in the shipping industry.

