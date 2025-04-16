CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), a China-based shipyard, announced it has secured an order for a 20,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport and bunkering vessel from an undisclosed European shipowner.

This marks the fifth order for this type of vessel secured by CIMC SOE.

The vessel measures 160 meters in length, 25 meters in beam, and has a designed speed of 15.5 knots. It is equipped with a WINGD dual-fuel main engine featuring iCER technology and has the potential for a high-voltage shore power system to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global environmental regulations.

The ship is designed for multiple functions, including storage, transportation, ship-to-ship bunkering, port fuel supply, and offshore floating storage. Delivery and operation are scheduled for April 2027.

“The signing of the fifth order has further consolidated CIMC SOE's leading position in the international small and medium-sized liquefied gas carrier and bunkering ship market,” the company said.

CIMC SOE is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Nantong, Jiangsu, and a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, which is part of the China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (CIMC). The company has delivered over 30 gas transportation vessels, including LNG carriers and bunkering ships.

Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) is a Swiss-based developer of low-speed gas and diesel engines for marine propulsion. A subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), WinGD focuses on dual-fuel and diesel engines for merchant ships, including LNG carriers and bunkering vessels. Its engines, equipped with technologies like iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling), are designed to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.