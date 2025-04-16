  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

2025 April 16   13:34

shipbuilding

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), a China-based shipyard, announced it has secured an order for a 20,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport and bunkering vessel from an undisclosed European shipowner.

This marks the fifth order for this type of vessel secured by CIMC SOE.  

The vessel measures 160 meters in length, 25 meters in beam, and has a designed speed of 15.5 knots. It is equipped with a WINGD dual-fuel main engine featuring iCER technology and has the potential for a high-voltage shore power system to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global environmental regulations.  

The ship is designed for multiple functions, including storage, transportation, ship-to-ship bunkering, port fuel supply, and offshore floating storage. Delivery and operation are scheduled for April 2027.  

“The signing of the fifth order has further consolidated CIMC SOE's leading position in the international small and medium-sized liquefied gas carrier and bunkering ship market,” the company said. 

CIMC SOE is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Nantong, Jiangsu, and a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, which is part of the China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (CIMC). The company has delivered over 30 gas transportation vessels, including LNG carriers and bunkering ships.

Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) is a Swiss-based developer of low-speed gas and diesel engines for marine propulsion. A subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), WinGD focuses on dual-fuel and diesel engines for merchant ships, including LNG carriers and bunkering vessels. Its engines, equipped with technologies like iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling), are designed to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Topics:

WinGD

CIMC

bunkering

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

10:36

Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

10:03

San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

09:23

Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

2025 April 15

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:59

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news