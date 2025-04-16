  1. Home
2025 April 16   14:03

shipbuilding

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) announced the delivery of the CMA CGM SEINE, a 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship, by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZSY), according to the company's release.

This vessel is the first in a series of four ships, with BV providing classification services and BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) offering advisory support.

The CMA CGM SEINE incorporates a dual-fuel propulsion system with GTT Mark III membrane-type LNG bunker tanks, holding 18,600 cubic meters, to support CMA CGM’s low-carbon strategy.  

The vessel measures 399.9 meters in length, 61.3 meters in beam, and has a carrying capacity of 23,876 TEU. It is powered by a WinGD W12X92DF-2.0 dual-fuel main engine equipped with the Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) system, reducing methane emissions and ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III emission standards in "Diesel + iCER mode."

BV collaborated with the engine manufacturer and shipyard to test the parent engine and issued the Engine International Air Pollution Prevention (EIAPP) certificate.  

During construction, BV worked with HZSY’s design and quality assurance teams to enhance inspection procedures and conducted a gap analysis to align the vessel design with BV rules. This led to upgrades in the cargo hold fire protection system. BVS performed computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations to address sloshing in the LNG bunker tanks, providing pressure data for structural strength assessments.  

The vessel features the SmartEye monitoring system and TotalCommand control system for automated berthing, reducing berthing time.

Energy efficiency is enhanced through variable frequency drive (VFD) technology for engine room fans and seawater cooling pumps, and the WinGD Data Collection Monitoring (DCM) system enables real-time engine tracking. BV also supported the certification of boil-off gas (BOG) compressors through sea trial tests.  

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, stated: “Throughout the project, BV and BVS integrated expertise in green propulsion, smart shipping, and structural safety, establishing a full-cycle collaboration mechanism with CMA CGM and Hudong-Zhonghua.”

Xavier Leclercq, Vice President of CMA Ships, said: “Today’s delivery of the 'CMA CGM SEINE' featuring LNG as fuel at such a large scale, will remain a major landmark in the shipping world and embodies the engagement of the CMA CGM group toward an ambitious de-carbonization path, leading the way to our industry.”  

Xiufeng ZHANG, Vice General Manager of Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard, noted: “CMA CGM SEINE, as the lead ship of the four 24,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel powered container ships ordered by CMA Ships from our company, stands as a new-generation maritime 'Green Giant' and 'super cargo hauler'.” 

Founded in 1828, Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Established in 1978 and based in Marseille, France, CMA CGM is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, operating a fleet of over 600 vessels across 420 ports globally.

A subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Hudong-Zhonghua, based in Shanghai, China, is a major shipyard specializing in the construction of large-scale commercial vessels, including LNG-powered container ships.

Topics:

CMA CGM

Bureau Veritas

Hudong Zhonghua

