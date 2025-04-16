AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group has completed its first ship-to-ship (STS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at Khalifa Port, according to the company's release.

The operation involved the container vessel MSC Thais receiving LNG fuel from the bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge, supplied by marine fuels provider Monjasa, while berthed at Abu Dhabi Terminals.​

This simultaneous operation included the transfer of LNG fuel and cargo handling. It was conducted in accordance with international standards, including protocols from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).​

AD Ports Group and Monjasa plan to expand LNG bunkering services across Abu Dhabi's commercial ports, including services for cruise vessels at Zayed Port. Their fuel offerings will also include Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and High-Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO).​

A publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, AD Ports Group is a global facilitator of trade, transport, industry, and logistics. The company operates a network of ports and terminals, including Khalifa Port, and offers integrated services across maritime and logistics sectors.​

Monjasa is a global top 10 marine fuels supplier, providing bunker fuel and related services worldwide. The company has been active in the Middle East since 2005 and introduced the UAE's first dedicated LNG bunker vessel, Green Zeebrugge, to support the region's alternative fuel infrastructure.