Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

Rizhao Port in Shandong, China, received two RAmparts 3700 series tugboats, Ri Gang Tuo 32 and Ri Gang Tuo 33, constructed by Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., these vessels are the most powerful tugs built by the shipyard within the same corporate group, according to Robert Allan's release.

The tugs, intended for offshore towing and vessel assistance, are equipped with remote monitoring and control systems to enhance performance and safety.

Their specifications include a length overall of 37.20 m, moulded beam of 11.80 m, moulded depth of 5.73 m, and gross tonnage of 626.

They comply with China Classification Society (CCS) rules, holding the notation ★ CSA, Tug, R2, ★ CSM, AUT-0.

Sea trials demonstrated a bollard pull ahead of 82.6 tonnes and a free running speed ahead of 14.2 knots.

The main deck features a spacious lounge, master cabin, chief engineer’s cabin, and galley, while the lower deck accommodates eight single cabins for crew and officers.

Propulsion is provided by two Niigata 8L28HX diesel engines and two Niigata ZP-41 units.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Vancouver, specializing in the design of commercial workboats, particularly tugboats. Established in 1928, the company is known for its RAmparts and RAstar series.

Rizhao Port, located in Shandong Province, China, is a major coastal port on the Yellow Sea, managed by Shandong Port Group. It features 46 deepwater berths across two main areas, Lanzhao and Shijiu, serving container ships, tankers, and dry bulk carriers.

Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. is a Chinese shipyard based in Rizhao, Shandong, and part of the same corporate group as Rizhao Port. It focuses on constructing harbor and coastal vessels, including azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugs.

China Classification Society (CCS), established in 1956, is a classification society headquartered in Beijing, providing technical standards and certifications for ships and offshore installations.