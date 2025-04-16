  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

2025 April 16   16:15

ports

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw have entered into a contract to construct a major jetty as part of a new LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, according to Hakkers's release.

The project is commissioned by German LNG and will be executed as a subcontract under the main contractor, CS Gas North, a joint venture between Spanish companies Cobra and Sener.

Construction of the jetty is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025 and is expected to be completed by early 2027.  

Richard Majoor, Director at Ballast Nedam Infra, stated, “Collaboration is in Ballast Nedam’s DNA. Together with Hakkers and CS Gas North, we aim to foster a proactive and efficient partnership. Ballast Nedam brings extensive experience in project management for complex construction projects, while Hakkers adds value as a specialist in water engineering and steel structures.”  

Hein van Laar, Commercial Director at Hakkers Waterbouw, added, “As specialists in heavy hydraulic piling and steel construction, we are particularly proud to undertake this project. We see that our expertise can make a significant contribution in Germany.”  

The jetty will accommodate vessels up to 267,000 m³ and includes a smaller berth for LNG bunker vessels and barges. It will have an unloading capacity of 14,000 m³ per hour and a loading capacity of 3,000 m³ per hour.

Various crane ships, floating cranes, and pontoons will be deployed during construction, utilizing advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable processes.  

Ballast Nedam Infra is a division of Ballast Nedam, a Dutch construction and development company with over 140 years of history. Headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, the company specializes in infrastructure projects, including roads, tunnels, bridges, and water engineering works.

Hakkers Waterbouw, based in Werkendam, Netherlands, is a specialized contractor in hydraulic engineering and steel construction. The company focuses on heavy piling works, quay walls, jetties, and other water-related infrastructure projects.

German LNG Terminal GmbH is a company established to develop and operate a multifunctional LNG import and distribution terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany. Formed through a partnership involving the German government (via Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau), Dutch state-owned Gasunie LNG Holding B.V., and RWE, the company aims to enhance energy security and support the transition to climate-neutral energy sources. Gasunie will operate the terminal, which is designed to have an initial capacity of 8 billion cubic meters per year, with potential expansion to 10 billion.   

Topics:

LNG

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

10:36

Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

10:03

San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

09:23

Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

2025 April 15

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

15:12

Damen signs contract with Arena Offshore for local construction of Stan Tugs 1606 in Istanbul

14:45

China Shipbuilding Group delivers world’s largest 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containership

14:18

COSCO Shipping’s CHIC partners with Norsepower for wind propulsion expansion

13:58

TotalEnergies to deliver 400,000 tons of LNG per year to Dominican Republic under 15-year contract

13:24

MAN Energy Solutions secures contract for Indian Navy fleet support ships propulsion

12:59

Singapore marine fuel sales rise to 7.8% to 4.47 mln in March 2025

12:21

Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

11:40

MSC Athens marks first shore-side power test at Hamburg’s Altenwerder Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news