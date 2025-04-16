Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw have entered into a contract to construct a major jetty as part of a new LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, according to Hakkers's release.

The project is commissioned by German LNG and will be executed as a subcontract under the main contractor, CS Gas North, a joint venture between Spanish companies Cobra and Sener.

Construction of the jetty is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025 and is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Richard Majoor, Director at Ballast Nedam Infra, stated, “Collaboration is in Ballast Nedam’s DNA. Together with Hakkers and CS Gas North, we aim to foster a proactive and efficient partnership. Ballast Nedam brings extensive experience in project management for complex construction projects, while Hakkers adds value as a specialist in water engineering and steel structures.”

Hein van Laar, Commercial Director at Hakkers Waterbouw, added, “As specialists in heavy hydraulic piling and steel construction, we are particularly proud to undertake this project. We see that our expertise can make a significant contribution in Germany.”

The jetty will accommodate vessels up to 267,000 m³ and includes a smaller berth for LNG bunker vessels and barges. It will have an unloading capacity of 14,000 m³ per hour and a loading capacity of 3,000 m³ per hour.

Various crane ships, floating cranes, and pontoons will be deployed during construction, utilizing advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable processes.

Ballast Nedam Infra is a division of Ballast Nedam, a Dutch construction and development company with over 140 years of history. Headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, the company specializes in infrastructure projects, including roads, tunnels, bridges, and water engineering works.

Hakkers Waterbouw, based in Werkendam, Netherlands, is a specialized contractor in hydraulic engineering and steel construction. The company focuses on heavy piling works, quay walls, jetties, and other water-related infrastructure projects.

German LNG Terminal GmbH is a company established to develop and operate a multifunctional LNG import and distribution terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany. Formed through a partnership involving the German government (via Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau), Dutch state-owned Gasunie LNG Holding B.V., and RWE, the company aims to enhance energy security and support the transition to climate-neutral energy sources. Gasunie will operate the terminal, which is designed to have an initial capacity of 8 billion cubic meters per year, with potential expansion to 10 billion.