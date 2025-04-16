  1. Home
2025 April 16   16:45

shipbuilding

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) has entered into an agreement to provide its MarineLINE coating system for up to six new vessels being constructed for Champion Tankers, according to the company's release.

The deal involves applying the coating to four product and chemical tankers with IMO II classification at the Chengxi Shipyard in China.

Work on the first vessel is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with three additional vessels planned for 2026. The contract includes an option for two more tankers.  

Champion Tankers, a privately owned Norwegian company founded over 20 years ago by Karl L. Kvalheim and Arne Viste, specializes in shipping vegoils, liquid fertilizers, easy chemicals, molasses, and Clean Petroleum Products (CPP).

The company focuses on the commercial operation of Medium Range Tankers with IMO type 2/3 classification.

Onur Yildirim, APC Global Marine Manager, said: “The deal to supply Champion Tankers is the latest indication of the growing demand for MarineLINE from vessel operators. They are finding the case for MarineLINE compelling. It protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating. And due to its high resistance, high gloss finish and low absorption, it is much faster to clean meaning it outperforms stainless steel and epoxy coatings. Faster cleaning times enable quicker ship turnaround, which in turn can free up additional sailing days, all improving the performance, earning ability and profitability of the vessel. There is also a strong environmental argument for MarineLINE’s use. Its superior resistance, that ease of cleaning, and ability to switch seamlessly between chemical cargoes are all proving key factors when it comes to decision making.”  

Advanced Polymer Coatings, headquartered in Avon, Ohio, USA, was founded in 1997 by Donald Keehan. The company specializes in developing high-performance coatings, including MarineLINE and ChemLINE, for marine and industrial applications. MarineLINE is a polymer lining system designed to protect cargo tanks of chemical and product tankers from corrosion and chemical attack, offering superior chemical resistance and ease of cleaning. APC holds approximately 12 percent of the global chemical tanker coating market, with around 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE. The company has a strong export presence in markets such as China, the Gulf, Croatia, and Turkey.

Champion Tankers, based in Bergen, Norway, was established over two decades ago by Karl L. Kvalheim and Arne Viste, both experienced shipbrokers in the clean petroleum products and chemical chartering sectors. The company is a leading commercial operator in the vegoil and easy chemical markets, focusing on the transportation of vegoils, liquid fertilizers, easy chemicals, molasses, and Clean Petroleum Products (CPP).

Chengxi Shipyard, located in China, is a shipbuilding and repair facility under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Established in 1974, the shipyard specializes in constructing various types of vessels, including chemical tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships, as well as providing ship repair and conversion services.

