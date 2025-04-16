  1. Home
2025 April 16   18:08

ports

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority targets 170 mln tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority (KDPA) has set a target to handle 170 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its previous record of 150.16 million tonnes.

KDPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh announced the goal, stating that the port aims to achieve a growth rate of over 10%. Singh noted, "The thesis this time we have taken is 170 million tonnes, and it is based on the premise that we will be able to sustain our growth rate of more than 10% cent, which will lead to some what we call redistribution of the cargo volumes on the other ports also. But then that is our target we will be able to achieve 170 million tonnes."  

In the previous financial year, KDPA handled 150.16 million tonnes, achieving its target of 150 million tonnes.

Singh attributed the port’s performance to collaboration with users and stakeholders, including exporters, importers, shipping agents, and customers. He stated, "We invited all the port users to give their suggestions and inputs on what should be done by the Port Authority to improve the productivity and efficiency of operations here within the existing constraints. We called all of them including exporters, importers, shipping agents, custom agents and all stakeholders involved in handling cargo through the port. Their inputs were taken at the face value and the changes were implemented by us."  

The Port Authority revised its procedures based on stakeholder feedback to address operational bottlenecks.

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority, previously known as Kandla Port Trust, operates the Deendayal Port located in Gujarat, India. Established in 1955, it is one of India’s major ports and handles a diverse range of cargo, including petroleum, chemicals, and dry bulk commodities.

