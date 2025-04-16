GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

GTT has announced the receipt of an order in the first quarter of 2025 from its partner, the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries, for the tank design of two new very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

According to the announcement, the total tank capacity of these two ethane carriers will reach 100,000 m³, which GTT states is "the largest achieved to date for a VLEC."

The tanks will incorporate GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French engineering company, a world leader in membrane containment systems used in the shipping and storage of liquefied gases, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company designs and licenses its technologies for various applications, including LNG carriers, onshore storage tanks, and floating LNG production units.

Samsung Heavy Industries is one of the world's largest shipbuilding companies, headquartered in South Korea. It is part of the Samsung Group. SHI specializes in the construction of various types of vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, LNG carriers, and offshore platforms.