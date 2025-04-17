Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, announced that Caribe Tankers USA, Inc (CTU) will trial its fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna.

The trial aims to assess the service’s performance in meeting CTU’s operational and crew connectivity requirements. NexusWave combines multiple network underlays into a single managed solution, enabling applications to use the aggregate capacity of all available networks simultaneously.

This approach ensures vessels maintain a consistent high-speed internet connection with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels, whether in open waters or at port.

The service supports CTU’s goal of retaining and attracting seafaring talent by providing a home-like connectivity experience for crew members.

Caribe Tankers USA, Inc is a Houston-based commercial and operational shipping management company specializing in the maritime transport of chemical cargoes.

Inmarsat Maritime, a division of Viasat, is a provider of satellite communication solutions for the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, it offers services that support digitalization, safe navigation, operational efficiency, and crew welfare. Based in London, United Kingdom, at Viasat’s global international business headquarters, Inmarsat Maritime develops innovative connectivity solutions.