  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

2025 April 17   10:13

shipping

Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, announced that Caribe Tankers USA, Inc (CTU) will trial its fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna.

The trial aims to assess the service’s performance in meeting CTU’s operational and crew connectivity requirements.  NexusWave combines multiple network underlays into a single managed solution, enabling applications to use the aggregate capacity of all available networks simultaneously.

This approach ensures vessels maintain a consistent high-speed internet connection with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels, whether in open waters or at port.

The service supports CTU’s goal of retaining and attracting seafaring talent by providing a home-like connectivity experience for crew members.  

Caribe Tankers USA, Inc is a Houston-based commercial and operational shipping management company specializing in the maritime transport of chemical cargoes.

Inmarsat Maritime, a division of Viasat, is a provider of satellite communication solutions for the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, it offers services that support digitalization, safe navigation, operational efficiency, and crew welfare. Based in London, United Kingdom, at Viasat’s global international business headquarters, Inmarsat Maritime develops innovative connectivity solutions.

Topics:

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

2025 April 16

18:08

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority targets 170 mln tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

10:36

Skretting, Vertom, and Strand Shipping sign 15-year deal for sustainable vessel lease

10:03

San Francisco Bay Ferry commissions Incat Crowther and Nichols Brothers for electric ferry design

09:23

Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering launch Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical vessel

2025 April 15

18:00

Tokyo Kisen takes delivery of first Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessel for Japan’s offshore wind sector

17:35

China Merchants finalizes Qingdao Yangfan shipbuilding acquisition

17:17

Genoa Port Authority issues new LNG bunkering regulations for Fincantieri Shipyard

16:55

US Coast Guard seeks existing icebreaker designs for rapid Arctic Security Cutter acquisition

16:29

Iran's ports handle 234.8 mln tons of cargo in year ending March 2025

15:39

Saipem exercises option to amend bareboat charter for Deep Value Driller drillship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news