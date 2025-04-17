Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

On April 16, 2025, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was signed to establish a liquid hydrogen import corridor connecting the Port of Duqm in Oman, the Port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and the Port of Duisburg in Germany, according to the Port of Amsterdam's release.

The agreement aims to enable the commercial-scale import of renewable fuel of non-biological origin (RFNBO) compliant liquid hydrogen to Europe by 2029.

The agreement involves eleven parties, including Hydrom, OQ, Tata Steel Nederland, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, Hynetwork, ECOLOG, EnBW, Advanced Methanol Amsterdam, Port of Amsterdam, Port of Duqm Company, and Hynetwork Services.

The supply chain will utilize technologies for the liquefaction, transport, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen, with ECOLOG’s vessel design ensuring net zero boil-off to reduce freight costs.

The agreement includes three key components: the development of a centralized liquefaction, storage, and export facility at the Port of Duqm; discussions on pricing and delivery to offtakers in the Amsterdam area, Netherlands, and Germany, with EnBW as the aggregator; and the development of infrastructure, including export and import facilities at the ports of Duqm, Amsterdam, and Duisburg, as well as gas pipeline networks, rail connections, and barge distribution via the Netherlands’ canal network.

Hydrom is Oman’s state-run orchestrator of the green hydrogen sector, established to oversee the development of the country’s hydrogen economy.

OQ is Oman’s global integrated energy group, wholly owned by the Oman Investment Authority. OQ is leading the development of the liquid hydrogen terminal and related storage and export facilities at the Port of Duqm.

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Steel, operates one of the largest steel plants in the Netherlands at IJmuiden.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a German logistics and transportation company headquartered in Hamburg. It operates port terminals and provides intermodal transport services across Europe.

Hynetwork Services is a Dutch company focused on developing and operating hydrogen infrastructure in the Netherlands. As a subsidiary of Gasunie, it manages gas pipeline networks and supports the distribution of gaseous and liquid hydrogen.

ECOLOG is a UAE-based supply chain and technology company specializing in sustainable logistics solutions. For the liquid hydrogen corridor, ECOLOG provides advanced cryogenic vessel designs with net zero boil-off technology, ensuring efficient and loss-free maritime transportation of liquid hydrogen from Oman to Europe.

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is one of Germany’s largest energy companies, supplying electricity, gas, and energy-related services to approximately 5.5 million customers.

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam is a Dutch company focused on producing green methanol using renewable hydrogen.

The Port of Amsterdam is a major European port and energy hub, prioritizing the development of green hydrogen infrastructure to support the energy transition.

The Port of Duqm Company manages the Port of Duqm, a strategic maritime hub in Oman’s Special Economic Zone. The port is a key export point for Oman’s green hydrogen, hosting the world’s largest hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and export terminal.