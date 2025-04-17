Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems signed an Industrial Cooperation Agreement to provide the Philippine Navy with U212 NFS class submarines, according to the company's release.

The agreement is part of the Philippine Navy’s Horizon III military modernization initiative, which seeks to enhance archipelagic defense through the acquisition of advanced weapon systems, particularly submarines, to secure territorial waters, including the South China Sea.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Fincantieri, which is currently building U212 NFS submarines for the Italian Navy, and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, which supplies key technologies and components.

The partnership aims to deliver an efficient and competitive submarine solution while strengthening local infrastructure and expanding the operational capabilities of the Philippine Navy’s fleet.

The cooperation builds on a partnership between the Italian and German navies that began in 1996 with the U212A submarines and now extends to potential joint export projects.

The U212 NFS, an evolution of the HDW Class U212A submarine, features low acoustic, magnetic, and visual signatures. It incorporates Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, first introduced on the U212A, and uses Amanox non-magnetic steel, along with other technical features, to ensure stealth capabilities.

The agreement includes operational support from the Italian Navy, providing the Philippine Navy with training, doctrine, and logistics. It also encompasses specialized industrial and operational training to develop skilled submarine crews. Additionally, under the Philippines’ Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act, the partnership will support the development of a new naval base.

Fincantieri S.p.A., headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies. Established in 1959, it specializes in the design and construction of naval and commercial vessels, including cruise ships, ferries, and submarines. The company has built over 7,000 vessels and employs approximately 20,000 people across its global operations, with shipyards in Italy, the United States, Norway, and Asia.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), based in Kiel, Germany, is a leading global provider of naval vessels, particularly submarines. A subsidiary of Thyssenkrupp AG, TKMS was formed through the consolidation of German shipyards, including Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW), and has a history dating back to the 19th century. The company specializes in designing and building non-nuclear submarines.