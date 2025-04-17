U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

  1. Home
2025 April 17   11:38

The Trump administration issued an order to halt construction on the Empire Wind offshore wind project, designed to power more than 500,000 New York homes, according to AP.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum directed the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to suspend construction activities, stating that further review is required due to concerns that the Biden administration expedited the project’s approval process.  

Equinor, a Norwegian energy company, is developing the Empire Wind project, which was set to begin providing power in 2026. The company secured the federal lease for the project in March 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first term. BOEM approved the construction and operations plan in February 2024, and construction commenced that year. Equinor confirmed receipt of BOEM’s notification on April 16, 2025, and stated it would engage with BOEM and the Department of the Interior to address concerns regarding the project’s permits.

The Trump administration has taken multiple actions targeting the offshore wind sector. On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order pausing offshore wind lease sales in federal waters and suspending approvals, permits, and loans for wind projects. In March 2025, the administration revoked the Clean Air Permit for the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project off New Jersey, where construction had not yet started.  

Equinor has invested over $60 billion in U.S. energy projects, including oil, gas, and renewable energy initiatives.

The Biden administration had prioritized offshore wind development, approving nearly a dozen commercial-scale projects and setting national deployment goals. The first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, South Fork Wind, a 12-turbine project located 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York, began operations in 2024. The Trump administration is currently reviewing all existing and pending offshore wind permits while issuing executive orders to promote oil, gas, and coal production. 

Equinor ASA, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, is a global energy company primarily focused on oil, gas, and renewable energy. Founded in 1972 as Statoil, it rebranded to Equinor in 2018 to reflect its transition toward sustainable energy. The company operates in over 30 countries, with significant investments in offshore wind, solar, and hydrogen alongside its traditional oil and gas portfolio.

