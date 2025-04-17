Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

Cemre Shipyard has announced that NB1091 Hinnøy, a zero-emission ferry built for Torghatten Nord, has departed from Türkiye to Norway.

The vessel will operate on the Bognes–Lødingen route.

Designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company, Hinnøy is a double-ended ferry with a battery-electric propulsion system and shore charging infrastructure.

It features two separate propulsion configurations and has a one-hour crossing time.

The ferry, built under DNV class and registered under the Norwegian flag, can carry 399 passengers and 120 cars.

“Hinnøy represents the next generation of environmentally friendly ferry transportation,” stated Cemre Shipyard. The vessel’s design prioritizes passenger comfort, energy efficiency, and operational safety for service in Norway’s fjords and Arctic waters.

Cemre Shipyard, based in Yalova, Türkiye, is a shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of advanced vessels, including ferries, fishing vessels, and offshore support ships.

Torghatten Nord AS is a Norwegian transportation company headquartered in Tromsø, Norway. A subsidiary of the Torghatten Group, it operates ferry and passenger boat services primarily in northern Norway.

The Norwegian Ship Design Company, based in Norway, is a maritime design and engineering firm specializing in innovative vessel designs.

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is a global classification society and risk management company headquartered in Høvik, Norway. Founded in 1864, DNV provides certification, classification, and advisory services to the maritime, energy, and other industries.