Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

On April 16, 2025, a fire broke out aboard the Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro cargo vessel Delphine while moored at the CLdN terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The incident occurred at approximately 15:00 local time on one of the vessel’s vehicle decks, specifically the third deck, which was carrying 60 electric vehicles and 40 conventional cars.

Firefighting teams, supported by three tugboats, responded promptly. The ship’s carbon dioxide-based extinguishing system was activated, cutting off the oxygen supply and containing the fire.

Four firefighting tugs provided cooling water on the starboard side. The Port Authority of Zeebrugge confirmed that the internal fire suppression system successfully controlled the blaze.

All 26 crew members were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The captain remained on board to coordinate with firefighters and first responders.

Port vice-chairman Dirk de Fauw noted, “There was a lot of smoke from the electric cars, which also made the extinguishing work more difficult.”

The fire department is monitoring for potential re-ignition. “The vehicles are no longer burning, but as soon as fresh air comes onto the deck we will have a resurgence,” the brigade stated to HLN.

To prevent this, nitrogen will be blown into the deck, with supplies being transported from Antwerp. The fire department indicated that 60-70 vehicles in the hold may have burned out, though the full extent of the damage is still under assessment.

Port operations continued with minimal disruption, though a vessel at the nearby LNG terminal faced a temporary delay due to safety perimeters. No pollution has been reported, and containment barriers have been deployed to prevent any spread of contaminants. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire and assessing next steps to ensure safety.

CLdN is a Luxembourg-based shipping and logistics company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) and short-sea transport services across Europe. Founded in 1928, it operates a fleet of Ro-Ro vessels and manages terminals in several European ports.