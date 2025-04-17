OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

On April 15, 2025, OQ, an energy group focused on establishing Duqm as a hub for hydrocarbons, chemicals, and low-carbon products, signed an exclusive partnership framework agreement with Royal Vopak in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), according to Vopak's release.

The agreement aims to foster growth in industrial and energy terminal infrastructure and sustainable energy transition projects within SEZAD.

The partnership leverages OQ’s regional presence and Vopak’s expertise in developing and operating large-scale infrastructure projects. It is expected to attract international customers, create employment opportunities, and support new projects requiring storage solutions in Duqm.

Ashraf Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, said: “This partnership is a catalyst for Duqm’s emergence as a globally competitive energy hub. By aligning with Vopak’s international expertise, we are unlocking a new era of strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens Oman’s position in global energy flows, accelerates the energy transition, and delivers long-term value for our economy and future generations.”

Dick Richelle, CEO of Royal Vopak, stated: “Vopak is excited to collaborate with OQ Group on this strategic partnership in Duqm. Our combined strengths in infrastructure development will be instrumental in creating a leading energy and chemical hub serving multiple industrial customers concurrently. We are excited to support Oman’s Vision 2040.”

The collaboration is anticipated to enhance investor confidence, attract global expertise and financing, and align with Oman’s economic diversification goals.

OQ is a global integrated energy group based in Oman, operating across 17 countries. The company spans the entire energy value chain, including upstream oil and gas exploration and production, downstream refining, petrochemicals, and the global marketing of end-user products.

Royal Vopak, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a global independent infrastructure provider specializing in the storage and handling of bulk liquids and gases. The company operates a network of terminals worldwide, serving industries such as energy, chemicals, and petrochemicals.

Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is a 2,000-square-kilometer economic zone established in 2011 under Royal Decree No. 119/2011 in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate. Managed by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), SEZAD is designed to attract investment in industries such as hydrocarbons, chemicals, logistics, tourism, and real estate. Located along the Arabian Sea with proximity to global shipping lanes, SEZAD features a deep-water port, airport, and industrial complexes.