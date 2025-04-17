  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

2025 April 17   14:23

ports

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

On April 15, 2025, OQ, an energy group focused on establishing Duqm as a hub for hydrocarbons, chemicals, and low-carbon products, signed an exclusive partnership framework agreement with Royal Vopak in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), according to Vopak's release.

The agreement aims to foster growth in industrial and energy terminal infrastructure and sustainable energy transition projects within SEZAD.  

The partnership leverages OQ’s regional presence and Vopak’s expertise in developing and operating large-scale infrastructure projects. It is expected to attract international customers, create employment opportunities, and support new projects requiring storage solutions in Duqm.

Ashraf Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, said: “This partnership is a catalyst for Duqm’s emergence as a globally competitive energy hub. By aligning with Vopak’s international expertise, we are unlocking a new era of strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens Oman’s position in global energy flows, accelerates the energy transition, and delivers long-term value for our economy and future generations.”

Dick Richelle, CEO of Royal Vopak, stated: “Vopak is excited to collaborate with OQ Group on this strategic partnership in Duqm. Our combined strengths in infrastructure development will be instrumental in creating a leading energy and chemical hub serving multiple industrial customers concurrently. We are excited to support Oman’s Vision 2040.”  

The collaboration is anticipated to enhance investor confidence, attract global expertise and financing, and align with Oman’s economic diversification goals. 

OQ is a global integrated energy group based in Oman, operating across 17 countries. The company spans the entire energy value chain, including upstream oil and gas exploration and production, downstream refining, petrochemicals, and the global marketing of end-user products.

Royal Vopak, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a global independent infrastructure provider specializing in the storage and handling of bulk liquids and gases. The company operates a network of terminals worldwide, serving industries such as energy, chemicals, and petrochemicals.

Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is a 2,000-square-kilometer economic zone established in 2011 under Royal Decree No. 119/2011 in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate. Managed by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), SEZAD is designed to attract investment in industries such as hydrocarbons, chemicals, logistics, tourism, and real estate. Located along the Arabian Sea with proximity to global shipping lanes, SEZAD features a deep-water port, airport, and industrial complexes.

Topics:

Vopak

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

10:13

Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

2025 April 16

18:08

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority targets 170 mln tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news