Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

Wärtsilä Corporation announced it will upgrade the Wärtsilä RT-flex main engines on two bulk carrier vessels, ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12, owned by Turkey-based Ulusoy Sealines.

The engine retrofits and upgrades, booked in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, aim to extend the vessels’ operational life, enhance performance, and improve fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced emissions.

The upgrades align with regulations such as the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), which mandates increased energy efficiency for merchant fleets.

The vessels, delivered to the market in 2011, have undergone significant operational changes, necessitating engine performance adjustments.

The integration of Wärtsilä Part Load Optimisation (WPLO), Intelligence Combustion Control (ICC), and Fuel Actuated Sackless Technology (FAST) is expected to improve the CII by 5%, equivalent to a 2-year extension of the CII rating.

Additionally, the upgrades are projected to yield annual fuel savings of nearly 250 tons per vessel, equating to cost savings of over 150,000 US Dollars per year and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 780 tons per vessel annually, totaling over 1,500 tons for both vessels.

“We continuously strive to operate our fleet in the most environmentally friendly and efficient manner possible. These engine upgrades are, therefore, very important to us and we are excited to be able to provide added value to our customers by combining existing assets with these state-of-the-art engine retrofits,” said Capt. A. Akin OZCOREKCI, DPA–OPR Manager at Ulusoy Sealines.

Wärtsilä and Ulusoy Sealines have collaborated for several years to maintain environmental and operational efficiency and comply with regulations.

“These engine upgrades will involve the integration of various solutions, both long-standing and newly developed, which are meticulously fine-tuned to achieve the highest operational improvements and maximum savings tailored to the vessel’s specific operational profile,” stated Peter Knaapen, Director of 2-Stroke & Other OEM Services at Wärtsilä Marine.

Delivery of the required parts and equipment for ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12 is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries, employing 18,300 professionals. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion.

Ulusoy Sealines is a Turkey-based shipping company specializing in bulk carrier operations. Headquartered in Istanbul, the company operates a fleet of vessels, including ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12, which transport bulk cargo.