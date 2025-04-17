  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

2025 April 17   15:24

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

Wärtsilä Corporation announced it will upgrade the Wärtsilä RT-flex main engines on two bulk carrier vessels, ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12, owned by Turkey-based Ulusoy Sealines.

The engine retrofits and upgrades, booked in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, aim to extend the vessels’ operational life, enhance performance, and improve fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced emissions.  

The upgrades align with regulations such as the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), which mandates increased energy efficiency for merchant fleets.

The vessels, delivered to the market in 2011, have undergone significant operational changes, necessitating engine performance adjustments.

The integration of Wärtsilä Part Load Optimisation (WPLO), Intelligence Combustion Control (ICC), and Fuel Actuated Sackless Technology (FAST) is expected to improve the CII by 5%, equivalent to a 2-year extension of the CII rating.

Additionally, the upgrades are projected to yield annual fuel savings of nearly 250 tons per vessel, equating to cost savings of over 150,000 US Dollars per year and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 780 tons per vessel annually, totaling over 1,500 tons for both vessels.  

“We continuously strive to operate our fleet in the most environmentally friendly and efficient manner possible. These engine upgrades are, therefore, very important to us and we are excited to be able to provide added value to our customers by combining existing assets with these state-of-the-art engine retrofits,” said Capt. A. Akin OZCOREKCI, DPA–OPR Manager at Ulusoy Sealines.  

Wärtsilä and Ulusoy Sealines have collaborated for several years to maintain environmental and operational efficiency and comply with regulations.

“These engine upgrades will involve the integration of various solutions, both long-standing and newly developed, which are meticulously fine-tuned to achieve the highest operational improvements and maximum savings tailored to the vessel’s specific operational profile,” stated Peter Knaapen, Director of 2-Stroke & Other OEM Services at Wärtsilä Marine.  

Delivery of the required parts and equipment for ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12 is scheduled for the first half of 2025.  

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries, employing 18,300 professionals. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion.

Ulusoy Sealines is a Turkey-based shipping company specializing in bulk carrier operations. Headquartered in Istanbul, the company operates a fleet of vessels, including ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12, which transport bulk cargo.

Topics:

Wartsila

shipbuilding

vessel conversion

CO2

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

10:13

Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

2025 April 16

18:08

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority targets 170 mln tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

12:11

ExxonMobil consortium begins installation of fourth FPSO in Guyana

11:40

WinGD's X-EL solution to optimize energy use on Union Maritime's wind-assisted vessels

11:09

Pilbara Ports' throughput rise 3% to 69.5 mln tonnes in March 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news