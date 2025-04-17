Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

On April 17, 2025, Konecranes announced that Portonave, a private container terminal in southern Brazil, has ordered 14 fully electric Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes.

The order, booked in Q4 2024, marks Portonave as a new customer for Konecranes in the Brazilian market. The cranes are scheduled for delivery in mid-2026.

Portonave, located in Santa Catarina, handles approximately 1.2 million TEUs annually. In 2024, it recorded the highest vessel productivity among Brazilian ports, according to the National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ).

The terminal plans to expand operations and reduce emissions through technology investments, prompting the acquisition of these RTGs.

The RTGs are battery-driven and charged via a busbar system, enabling zero tailpipe emissions without auxiliary diesel generators. In case of power outages, the cranes can operate for up to four hours on battery power, with automatic recharging when grid power resumes.

The cranes feature Smart Features, including Stack Collision Prevention, Auto-TOS Reporting, Auto-Truck Guiding, Truck Lift Prevention, and Gantry Collision Prevention, along with auto-steering and positioning technology for busbar navigation.

Portonave, established in 2007, is Brazil’s first private container terminal, located in Santa Catarina, southern Brazil. It is part of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a Swiss group managing approximately 70 terminals across five continents.

Konecranes, founded in 1910 and headquartered in Finland, is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving industries such as manufacturing, shipyards, ports, and terminals. With approximately 16,800 employees across over 50 countries, the company reported sales of EUR 4.2 billion in 2024.