Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

On April 14, 2025, steel cutting commenced for hulls 3458 and 3459, the first two of seven very large gas carriers (VLGCs) ordered by Solvang at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, according to Solvang's release.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 88,000 cubic meters, are scheduled for delivery in 2026, with the remaining five due in 2027.

The Panamax-sized VLGCs feature hull ECO lines and incorporate Solvang’s ECO package.

They are designed to be onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS)-ready, equipped with a low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation system, a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (Wärtsilä Scrubber) with open and closed-loop water treatment, and an electrostatic filter (WESP) that removes up to 95 percent of particles from the exhaust stream.

The vessels include an additional deck to accommodate on-deck CO2 tanks, increased auxiliary engine and boiler capacity, and extra personnel accommodation.

Instead of a dual-fuel system, the VLGCs will use a single-liquid fuel system compatible with heavy fuel oil (HFO), low-sulfur fuel oil, marine gas oil (MGO), biofuels, or e-fuels.

“These vessels are built to comply with radical GHG emission requirements using onboard CSS, they maintain the competitive advantages of efficient conventional fuel operation, or they can operate on zero-emission e-fuels,” said Tor Øyvind Ask, fleet director at Solvang.

Solvang ASA is a Norwegian shipping company headquartered in Stavanger, specializing in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrochemical gases. Established in 1936, the company operates a fleet of 22 vessels, including very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and smaller gas carriers.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, based in Ulsan, South Korea, is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies and a subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology company specializing in marine and energy solutions. Founded in 1834, it provides advanced technologies for vessel propulsion, power generation, and environmental systems, including cargo handling and exhaust gas cleaning systems.