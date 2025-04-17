  1. Home
2025 April 17   17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

On April 15, 2025, Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (NJZ) conducted a launching ceremony for a 135-meter duplex stainless steel chemical tanker, designated NJZ1122, for a Dutch shipowner.

The vessel, designed for the global market, measures 135 meters in length and features 18 cargo tanks integrated into the hull with a cofferdam system at the fore and aft. It is constructed with lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-strength materials, enabling it to carry up to 300 types of liquid cargo.  

The construction process involves NJZ completing the main hull structure, while a Dutch shipyard handles commissioning.

Robert-Jan Zimmerman, General Manager of MERCURIUS SHIPBUILDING, stated, “This is not just a vessel but a crystallization of trust, teamwork, and international cooperation.”

He added that upon completion, this vessel and its sister vessel will be the largest stainless steel chemical tankers in European inland waterways.  

This marks NJZ’s first export vessel and the first high-tech, high-value-added vessel delivered to a European client.

The launch demonstrates NJZ’s mastery of duplex stainless steel vessel construction technology.

As of April 2025, NJZ holds 28 orders from domestic and foreign markets, with 12 vessels under construction and three more scheduled for delivery by the end of the month.

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., based in Ruichang, Jiangxi Province, China, is a shipbuilding company specializing in high-tech and high-value-added vessels, including duplex stainless steel chemical tankers and multipurpose cargo ships. Revitalized in March 2023 through a joint venture by Qinshi Group and Yangzijiang Financial Holding, NJZ emerged from the former Jiangzhou Union Shipbuilding, which faced financial difficulties and suspended operations in 2018.

MERCURIUS SHIPBUILDING, a Dutch shipping company founded in 1983, is a key player in European inland waterway logistics, specializing in stainless steel chemical tankers. Based in the Netherlands, the company has a history of collaboration with international shipyards, including NJZ, for the construction of high-quality vessels.

