Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

The Port of Corpus Christi announced that it and its customers moved 51.3 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the first quarter of 2025.

This figure represents the highest first quarter in the Port's history, exceeding 50 million tons for the first time during this period.

The primary drivers for this increase were shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Crude oil shipments reached 33.4 million tons in Q1 2025, marking a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

LNG volumes also saw significant growth, rising by 12.3 percent to 4.3 million tons.

The Port also reported increases in dry bulk and break bulk commodities.

Overall tonnage for the first quarter of 2025 was up 5 percent from the prior year.

Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi, stated, "We congratulate our customers for a strong start to 2025 and for carrying the momentum that ended a record-setting 2024." He further added, "With the pending conclusion of the final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, the Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to ensuring our customers have access to world-class infrastructure to support their needs for ongoing success."

The final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Upon completion, the channel will be deepened to 54 feet (MLLW) and widened to 530 feet, including additional barge shelves, making it the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.

The Port of Corpus Christi has invested over $1 billion in capital needs over the past decade.

The Port of Corpus Christi is a leading U.S. energy export port and a significant economic contributor to Texas and the nation. It ranks as the third-largest port in the United States in terms of total waterborne tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf Coast, the Port features a 36-mile channel, soon to be 54-foot deep (MLLW), providing a major gateway for international and domestic maritime commerce.