  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

2025 April 18   09:18

shipping

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

Noatum Maritime and The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) have announced the operational commencement of their joint venture (JV) in Bahrain.

The JV, named ASRY Marine, will provide integrated marine services. This development was marked by the arrival of four modern tugs, part of Noatum Maritime’s existing fleet, at ASRY’s headquarters.  

The establishment of the JV was initially announced in February 2025. The partnership aims to expand the existing marine service offerings in Bahrain and the broader region. Both Noatum Maritime and ASRY intend for this collaboration to align with their strategic objectives of expanding capabilities and diversifying service offerings.  

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, stated: “The arrival and deployment of these advanced tugs symbolise the official commencement of our strategic partnership with ASRY. We look forward to utilising our decades of expertise in this field to deliver greater operational efficiency, reliability and value to customers.” 

Noatum Maritime is a leading global logistics operator providing integrated maritime, logistics, and port services. With a presence in key markets worldwide, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including shipping agency, freight forwarding, project cargo, stevedoring, and terminal operations.

Established in 1977, ASRY is a leading ship and rig repair yard located in Bahrain. Strategically positioned in the Arabian Gulf, ASRY offers a wide range of repair and maintenance services for vessels of all types and sizes, as well as offshore drilling units.

Topics:

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

10:13

Caribe Tankers to trial Inmarsat NexusWave on chemical tankers

2025 April 16

18:08

Kanda Deendayal Port Authority targets 170 mln tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25

17:31

NextDecade secures commercial support for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with TotalEnergies deal

17:02

GTT secures tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two VLECs

16:45

APC secures contract to coat up to six new Champion Tankers with MarineLINE

16:15

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam and Hakkers to build major jetty for German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

15:33

US-China tariff war threatens LNG and LPG shipping markets in 2025 - Drewry

15:03

Rizhao Port receives two RAmparts 3700 tugboats from Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

14:31

AD Ports Group conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

14:03

Bureau Veritas сlasses CMA CGM’s 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua

13:34

CIMC SOE secures fifth 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel order from European shipowner

13:12

HD Hyundai Mipo launches world's largest liquefied CO2 carrier

12:41

Thessaloniki Port Authority reports record financial results for fiscal year 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news