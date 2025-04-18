Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

Noatum Maritime and The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) have announced the operational commencement of their joint venture (JV) in Bahrain.

The JV, named ASRY Marine, will provide integrated marine services. This development was marked by the arrival of four modern tugs, part of Noatum Maritime’s existing fleet, at ASRY’s headquarters.

The establishment of the JV was initially announced in February 2025. The partnership aims to expand the existing marine service offerings in Bahrain and the broader region. Both Noatum Maritime and ASRY intend for this collaboration to align with their strategic objectives of expanding capabilities and diversifying service offerings.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, stated: “The arrival and deployment of these advanced tugs symbolise the official commencement of our strategic partnership with ASRY. We look forward to utilising our decades of expertise in this field to deliver greater operational efficiency, reliability and value to customers.”

Noatum Maritime is a leading global logistics operator providing integrated maritime, logistics, and port services. With a presence in key markets worldwide, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including shipping agency, freight forwarding, project cargo, stevedoring, and terminal operations.

Established in 1977, ASRY is a leading ship and rig repair yard located in Bahrain. Strategically positioned in the Arabian Gulf, ASRY offers a wide range of repair and maintenance services for vessels of all types and sizes, as well as offshore drilling units.