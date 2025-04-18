  1. Home
  3. US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

2025 April 18   09:59

Air strikes conducted by the United States on Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port have resulted in at least 38 fatalities and 102 injuries, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports citing the Hodeidah Health Office.

The strikes, carried out on Thursday, targeted the port facility, a vital infrastructure point for Yemen. Approximately 70 percent of Yemen’s imports and 80 percent of its humanitarian assistance flow through Ras Isa, alongside the ports of Hodeidah and as-Salif.  

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the operation, stating, “Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists... The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis.”

Video footage released by Al Masirah TV shows explosions at the port, followed by scenes of rubble, fires, and casualties.

Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed al-Attab, reporting from Sanaa, stated, “The first four air raids were waged while the people were working,” noting that the strikes caught employees, including truck drivers, by surprise.  

The United Nations Development Programme has described Ras Isa as hosting “critical and irreplaceable infrastructure” for Yemen. The attack’s impact on the port raises concerns about potential disruptions to Yemen’s economy and international supply chains, given its role in facilitating fuel and revenue.

The strikes coincide with ongoing tensions, as the US has warned that military actions will persist until the Houthis halt their attacks on Red Sea shipping. Early Friday, Israel’s military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, hours after the Ras Isa strikes.

All news