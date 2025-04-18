  1. Home
2025 April 18   10:24

shipping

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

China has initiated operations at Terminal 2 of the Xiamen International Cruise Center, with the departure of the Adora Mediterranea from Xiamen, Fujian Province, according to China National Radio.

The facility, covering 68,000 square meters across six above-ground levels and two underground floors, surpasses the MSC Cruises Terminal AA in Miami, which spans 45,787 square meters, making it the world’s largest international cruise terminal complex by total floor area.  

The terminal is designed to handle multiple large cruise ships, including those up to 140,000 gross tons, and features three berths. It incorporates passenger processing technologies such as facial recognition, dual-screen security checks, and terahertz scanning systems, enabling boarding times of under 10 minutes per guest.  

Terminal 2 includes a themed attraction, “Time Meets Island,” which offers experiences in Minnan heritage through live shows, exhibitions, and a night market.

The facility is part of the Xiamen International Cruise Ship Center, supporting China’s goal to expand its role in global cruise tourism, according to China National Radio.  

MSC Cruises is a global cruise line headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group. Founded in 1988, it operates a fleet of over 20 cruise ships, serving destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and beyond. The company recently opened Terminal AA in PortMiami, a 45,787-square-meter facility, which was briefly the world’s largest cruise terminal until surpassed by Xiamen’s Terminal 2.

Adora Cruises is a Chinese cruise line established to operate domestically built and managed cruise ships, catering to both Chinese and international passengers. A joint venture between China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Carnival Corporation, it aims to develop China’s cruise industry. The Adora Mediterranea, formerly Costa Mediterranea, is one of its flagship vessels and the first large cruise ship operated domestically in China.

Topics:

cruises

